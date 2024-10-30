Ingeni Health Accelerates Market Entry To Address A Significant Global Metabolic Health Crisis

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Accelerating access to our by releasing the Ingeni Metabolic App sooner than planned will help us contribute to a solution. We understand the challenges people face.” - Ian McNeillNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ian McNeill, CEO of Ingeni Health, Dr. Manohar Vajja, CEO of Get Fit Obesity in Dallas, TX, and Dr. Koteshwara Nadipalli, Founder of MySpecialtyMD Primary Care Center in Dallas, TX, announced today they will accelerate patient care with an earlier-than-planned release of Ingeni's technology.



According to McNeill,“Ultimately, the Ingeni @HOME Health HUB with AI, community engagement, and access to daily services incorporates other features that will benefit a broader range of individuals, families, and seniors. However, our discussions with strategic partners indicated an important need we can address now: metabolic health and obesity.”



“According to recent reports from the National Centre for Disease Control and preventions, forty percent of American adults are obese, and eight in ten have poor metabolic health. When both parents are obese, their children have an eighty percent chance of becoming obese as well. This has become a systemic, generational crisis that must be addressed! Our children are too important to our future, and we must do everything we can to help them.” said Dr. Nadipalli.



Dr. Vajja added,“The Milken Institute estimates the economic and social impact to be more than $1.4 trillion because of poor metabolic health and obesity. I agree that's a major but addressable issue in this country. I see the personal and family costs for my patients and the suffering they endure. It affects their physical health, mental well-being, and ability to go to school, work, and enjoy life. Kidney failure, loss of eyesight, and amputations are costly and tragic when they occur, and we need help to prevent that devastation.”



“Accelerating access to our technology by releasing the Ingeni Metabolic Health App sooner than planned will help us contribute to the tides of change in addressing this critical health issue. We understand the challenges people face.” said McNeill,“We want to help empower people with individualized as well as comparative data to manage their health better and provide clinicians with information to support prevention and detect problems at an earlier stage, effectively getting ahead of the problem when they can be addressed more efficiently and cost-effectively.



Ingeni anticipates signing ten additional MOU agreements by the end of November. As other components of the @Home HUB are ready, Ingeni Health will make the HUB available to these practices first.



About Ingeni Health, Visit our REGD Funding Page

Ingeni's AI-assisted @ HOME HUB analyzes critical factors associated with determining health, longevity, and quality of life, providing insights to help improve and optimize health using MY DATA. The data is derived from compatible 60-plus wearables and health apps that measure sleep and physical activity, along with FDA-approved blood pressure monitors, continuous glucose monitors, blood glucose meters, dietary intake, and other lifestyle activities.



The Ingeni technology is also an intelligent lifestyle assistant. It orders groceries, meals, and transportation and arranges for other daily essentials from over 1,000 trusted brands. It makes voice and video calling easy, doing real-time language translations for those who need that assistance.



Our product/platform, which utilizes first-class state-of-the-art analytics with a seamless, intuitive interface requiring no special skills, has the potential to be impactful in statistically meaningful ways to improve the quality of life for a broad spectrum of people.



