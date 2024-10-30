Creative Nexus Celebrates New Milestone, Reaching 1,000+ Clients

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

By Serving 1000+ Brands, Creative Nexus Shows Its Commitment Towards Innovation and Excellence in the Digital Marketing and Advertising Industry.

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Creative Nexus (CNX) proudly announced that they have completed the milestone of serving 1,000 clients globally and continue to serve more. Famous for its and innovative approach and strategies that drive results, CNX has been a constant partner in the success of leading brands across the globe. Being a renowned digital marketing and advertising agency, CNX has served customers in FMCG, Automotive, Healthcare, Fashion, e-commerce, & Tech industries & they have partnered with the leading Advertising agencies, i.e. Omnicom Media Group (OMD), Havas Media, & Adyogi, etc.

Creative Nexus was founded on the pillars of creativity and innovation. In less than a decade, CNX has become a trusted name in this industry. They have a portfolio that has more than one thousand satisfied clients, owing to their innovative solutions that are customised to meet the unique needs of the clients.

On this occasion, the CEO & Co-founder of Creative Nexus, K. Prabhu, said,“We are very happy that we have reached this milestone, and it is proof of our clients' trust in us and our team. We promise to continue pushing our boundaries, bring pioneering solutions to the field of digital marketing and advertising, and help our clients achieve their goals in this digital era.”

CNX offers a wide range of services to its clients, such as SEO, SMM, Website Development (Shopify & BigCommerce Trusted Partner), Ad Management, Creative Designing, Video Production and more. Their goal is to provide solutions for every need of their clients. CNX believes in innovation and customisation to handle an array of challenges across different industries.

“If I were to talk about our clients, they come from a range of different industries. We have FMCG brands who want to increase their market reach, and on the other hand, we have tech startup who have just started their journey and are looking for some Digital Transformation for their Organisations,” said Rishabh Kumar, CMO & Co-Founder of Creative Nexus. He further added,“To handle this diverse range of clients, we are constantly evolving.

CNX's client base is not the only measure of their efforts and success. Their impressive performance metrics speak for themselves. In this year alone, they were able to:

.Increase the organic traffic flow to their client's websites by 45%, providing them with a significant boost in Google Search Rankings.

.Increase the conversion rates using Pay Per Click advertising campaigns by 670%. They were also able to increase ROI by ~7x.

.Increased the social media reach of the clients. They recorded a 70% - 80% increase in their engagements.

To be always on top of this ever-changing digital landscape, their team is committed to being at the forefront of all the advancements and changing trends in the industry. CNX heavily invests in the latest tools and regular training of their team so that they are able to provide the best possible service to their clients and keep them ahead of their completion. Currently, they are using AI in their operations. Using the power of Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence, they are now able to analyse large amounts of data and drive more accurate conclusions.

CNX has currently completed more than 3000+ successful campaigns and projects for their clients. They regularly add new services to expand their reach and help businesses to grow their online presence. Related to this, CEO K. Prabhu said,“In coming months, you'll see Creative Nexus adding new services to its offering. Our goal is to provide a 360° solution to our clients. They can get all they need at one stop only. We will provide them with all the tools and strategies that they need to survive and succeed in this digital era.

About Creative Nexus

Founded in 2016 in New Delhi, India, Creative Nexus is currently a leading Digital Marketing and Advertising Agency in India. The agency was started with a vision to change how brands interact with their audiences. What started with a handful of service offerings now offers the complete digital marketing package. Owing to the client-centric approach in these 8+ years, CNX has successfully served more than one thousand clients, including Fortune 100 brands, global enterprises, startups, SMEs, governments, and NGOs.

K. Prabhu

Creative Nexus

+91 99992 12010

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.