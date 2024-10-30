Fitzgerald Auto Mall Receives Corporate Social Responsibility Award From Montgomery County Chamber Of Commerce

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fitzgerald Auto Mall will be honored for its exceptional commitment to community service, ethical business practices, and support for local charities.

- Rob SmithNORTH BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fitzgerald Auto Mall will be honored with the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce's Corporate Social Responsibility Award, recognizing its exceptional commitment to community service, ethical business practices, and support for local charities.Jack Fitzgerald, the founder, built his company on the principles of honesty, hard work, and excellence in customer service. Over the years, the Fitzgerald Automotive Family has established a reputation for complete customer satisfaction, driven by transparent business practices.Fitzgerald Auto Mall stands out in the industry through its significant sustainability efforts, including the use of green renewable energy sources. The company maintains an Environmental Management System that goes beyond mere compliance with environmental laws and regulations, integrating sustainability into everyday practices and business decisions. Notably, Fitzgerald Auto Mall sources 100% of its electricity from renewable wind and solar power at its Maryland dealerships and recycles 85% of the solid waste generated. It is also the first automotive dealership group in North America to achieve ISO 9001 and 14001 certifications, the highest recognitions for environmental and quality management.Since its founding in 1966, Fitzgerald Auto Mall has been dedicated to giving back to the community, fostering partnerships, and supporting initiatives that create a positive impact. The company is a champion of child safety programs, particularly through the Fitzgerald Child Safety Seat Program, and promotes animal welfare through regular pet adoption events in collaboration with the Humane Rescue Alliance, and a commitment to education through MCPS and technician apprenticeship programs."Jack Fitzgerald always told us that we needed to do well, so that we could do good in the community. That encouragement helped solidify the value of giving that runs throughout the entire culture of the company” said Rob Smith, President of Fitzgerald Auto Mall.“Jack's decision to allow us as employees to become owners of the company just solidified his legacy to continue to grow that commitment.”Fitzgerald Auto Mall's commitment to social responsibility is demonstrated through various programs and initiatives, including:.Employee Ownership: As a 100% employee-owned company through its Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), Fitzgerald ensures that every employee directly benefits from the company's success, fostering a culture of ownership and long-term commitment..Fitzgerald Child Safety Seat Program: Offering free safety seat inspections to ensure child passengers are safe on the road. Over 55,000 child seats inspected..Pet Adoption Events: Supporting animal rescue and welfare in partnership with local organizations, including the Humane Rescue Alliance and the Humane Society of Pinellas County..Education: Fitzgerald Auto Mall supports education through partnerships with Thomas Edison High School, Montgomery College, and the WANADA Technician Training Program. Additionally, the company contributes to the MCPS Education Foundation and Junior Achievement's financial literacy programs, particularly benefiting Title I schools like Wheaton Woods Elementary and Watkins Mill Elementary..Veterans: Supporting the Yellow Ribbon Fund by providing loaner cars to family members of service members recovering from catastrophic events at Walter Reed/Navy Med.This Corporate Responsibility Award highlights Fitzgerald Auto Mall's unwavering dedication to not only serving its customers but also making a meaningful impact in the communities it serves. The award will be presented to Fitzgerald Auto Mall at the MCCC Business Awards Dinner, held on November 6, 2024, at the Bethesda North Marriott Hotel & Conference Center.About Fitzgerald Auto MallIn 1966, Jack Fitzgerald founded Fitzgerald's Colonial Dodge in North Bethesda, Maryland. From the beginning, the guiding principle of the dealership was to provide exceptional value in a comfortable, customer-friendly sales and service environment. Today, Fitzgerald Auto Malls represents over twenty brands at Auto Mall locations in Maryland, Pennsylvania and Florida, where that same guiding principle continues. Transparency You Can Trust, That's the #FitzWay!

Mariana Barrientos

ROIG Communications

+1 (202)-629-2306

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.