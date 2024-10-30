عربي


CPKC Executive Vice-President And Chief Marketing Officer John Brooks And CPKC Senior Vice-President Accounting, Planning And Procurement Ian Gray To Address The 24Th Annual Scotiabank Transportation & Industrials Conference


10/30/2024 11:16:51 AM

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP ) (CPKC) Executive Vice-President and Chief Marketing Officer John Brooks and Senior Vice-President Accounting, Planning and Procurement Ian Gray will address the 24th Annual Scotiabank transportation & Industrials conference on Nov. 13, 2024, at 9 a.m. ET.

CPKC will provide access to the live Audio webcast at href="" rel="nofollow" cpkc . A replay will also be available following the conclusion of the event.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City
 With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf of México to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpkcr
to learn more about the rail advantages of CPKC. CP-IR

