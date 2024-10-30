عربي


E& Announces Q3 2024 Earnings With Consolidated Revenue Growth Of 10% To AED 14.4 Billion


10/30/2024 11:16:50 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

e& completes Acquisition of controlling stake in PPF Telecom and 100% acquisition of GlassHouse, expanding its footprint to 38 countries

ABU DHABI, UAE, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- e& today announced its Q3 2024 consolidated financial results, reporting consolidated revenue of AED 14.4 billion, growing 10 per cent year-over-year in constant currency, while consolidated revenues for the first nine months of year 2024 recorded AED 42.7 billion, growing 9 per cent YoY, reflecting continued growth across most verticals.

E& Announces Q3 2024 Earnings With Consolidated Revenue Growth Of 10% To AED 14.4 Billion Image

e& GCEO, Hatem Dowidar
e& Q3 2024 Infographic

e& completed an important milestone by closing the transaction of PPF Telecom that will enhance the group portfolio diversification while it continues to grow its digital services across enterprise solutions, fintech, and media and entertainment sectors. This diversification will allow it to pursue its strategic ambition of transitioning to a global technology player.

e&'s total subscriber base witnessed a YoY increase of 6 per cent, reaching 177.3 million. The total number of e& UAE subscribers reached 14.7 million, representing a YoY growth of 5 per cent.

Financial Highlights


Q3 2024

Q3 2023

9M 2024

9M 2023

Revenue

AED 14.4 billion

AED 13.4 billion

AED 42.7 billion

AED 40.0 billion

Net Profit

AED 3 billion

AED 3 billion

AED 8.5 billion

AED 7.7 billion

EBITDA

AED 6.5 billion

AED 6.9 billion

AED 19.4 billion

AED 19.6 billion

Earnings per Share

AED 0.34

AED 0.34

AED 0.97

AED 0.88

Hatem Dowidar, Group Chief Executive Officer, e&,
said: "e& continued its strong momentum in the first nine months, with consolidated revenue growing 9 per cent in constant currency to AED 42.7 billion.

We scaled up e&'s telecom footprint to 20 countries, bringing our overall reach to 38 markets. This growth, coupled with our solid performance in both local and international markets, drove our consolidated net profit to reach AED 8.5 billion growing 10 per cent during the first nine months. Furthermore, consolidated EBITDA reached AED 19.4 billion, resulting in EBITDA margin of 45 per cent, while our telecom EBITDA margin remained resilient at 49%".

"Now that we have completed the acquisition of a controlling stake in PPF Telecom Group, we look forward to the opportunities that will arise as we expand our global horizon, impacting the lives of over 1 billion people across the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and now Central and Eastern Europe-marking our first operational foothold in Europe. By combining our expertise with PPF Telecom's strong local presence, we're well-positioned to drive
digital transformation and empower societies across this region," added Dowidar.

He concluded, "e& remains dedicated to championing the UAE's leadership vision as the country continues to advance its digital agenda as a role model of digitalisation. Our investment in cutting-edge infrastructure and strategic partnerships will ensure that we continue to deliver futuristic solutions and digital services that drive sustainable progress and transformation."

