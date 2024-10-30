ELM Microgrid Achieves ISO Certification

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

View of ELM MicroGrid's 125,000 sq. factory in The Colony, TX

Aerial photo of the ELM MicroGrid

THE COLONY, TX, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ELM MicroGrid an leader in microgrids and battery storage systems , is pleased to announce today that it has earned ISO 9001 certification at its new facility in The Colony, TX. The comprehensive system audits covered every aspect of operations.

"Any company that has been through the certification process knows that achieving ISO 9001 certification is demanding," said Aron Bowman, President of ELM MicroGrid.“The completion of this certification is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire ELM MicroGrid Team and continues to demonstrate ELM's commitment to building world class energy products right here in the United States.”

ISO 9001 is a quality management system standard that was developed by the International Organization for Standardization, which is an association of governmental and nongovernmental organizations from many countries. The ISO 9001 standard is utilized to certify quality management systems that focus on continuous improvement, customer satisfaction and the active involvement of both management and employees in a process-based approach.

###

ABOUT ELM COMPANIES

Started in 1998, ELM Companies develops innovative and sophisticated solutions for energy and utility services that assure your compliance with regulations, improve your grid reliability, and streamline distribution.

They have continuously built innovative technology solutions through direct utilities experience and understanding with:

.ELM MicroGrid: Microgrid battery energy storage systems implemented for utility companies, the U.S. Military, and commercial and industrial customers.

.ELM Solar: North American manufacturer and distributor for Naked Energy solar thermal solutions.

.ELM Utility Services: 1400+ fleet servicing over 3,000,000 tickets per year across the U.S. utility industry.

.LaunchPoint Software Systems: Precise, cloud-based utility mapping that provides instant access to your infrastructure data.



Kelly Stickelmaier

ELM Companies

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.