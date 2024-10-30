(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Style and Give Launches Holiday Drive to Support Penny's Flight Foundation

Shine your light this season! Donate pre-owned with Style and Give to benefit Penny's Flight Foundation in the fight against Neurofibromatosis (NF).

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Style and Give is excited to announce the launch of a special holiday donation drive, inviting the community to contribute pre-owned clothing, accessories, shoes, and handbags in support of Penny's Flight Foundation. Running through the end of the year, this meaningful initiative aims to raise vital funds for advancing medical research on Neurofibromatosis (NF) and related disorders.Penny's Flight Foundation, driven by a passion to find a cure, hopes this collaboration will inspire generous participation from all corners of the community. Every donation not only helps fund critical research but also spreads hope to those affected by NF, a genetic condition that impacts countless lives. Together, Style and Give and Penny's Flight are encouraging people to "Spread Your Wings, Shine Your Light," and make a difference this holiday season.This holiday season presents a meaningful opportunity to give back. While financial contributions may not be feasible for everyone, gently-used items from closets can still have a significant impact. Donating helps fund vital research that could transform the lives of those affected by Neurofibromatosis (NF), while also honoring the extraordinary life of Penny Doerge. Penny embodied joy, artistic expression, and humor throughout her journey with NF, and this effort serves as a tribute to her legacy, offering hope through advancing medical research.The Power of CollaborationStyle and Give continues to serve as a vibrant hub, bringing together fashion and philanthropy by partnering with nonprofits to facilitate impactful fundraising through the resale of pre-owned fashion. This holiday season, the organization is proudly supporting Penny's Flight Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to advancing essential research on Neurofibromatosis (NF) and honoring the legacy of Penny Doerge.For every item donated, Style and Give will contribute a minimum of 40% of the final payout price to Penny's Flight Foundation, with that percentage increasing to 60% for items sold over $200. This collaborative effort highlights how pre-owned fashion can be a powerful tool for making a meaningful impact, helping to drive the foundation's mission forward and provide hope to those affected by NF. Through this initiative, the spirit of giving and community engagement is at the heart of advancing crucial research this holiday season.About Style and GiveStyle and Give transforms donated fashion into fundraising support for nonprofits. Acting as an intermediary, Style and Give evaluates each item, matches it to the best resale platform, and manages the full donation process-from collection to fund distribution. Proceeds are donated to the donor's chosen nonprofit, with tax receipts issued by the beneficiary. Through its content hub, Style and Give also shares impact stories, highlights nonprofit partners, and links to its resale stores across platforms.About Penny's Flight FoundationPenny's Flight Foundation was established in memory of Penny Doerge, with the mission of advancing research and raising awareness for Neurofibromatosis (NF). Through Penny's inspiring legacy, the foundation spreads hope and knowledge about the disorder, driving progress in the search for effective treatments and a cure.How to Get InvolvedStyle and Give is encouraging widespread participation in its holiday donation campaign by making it simple for anyone to contribute gently-used items. Here's how to get involved:Request a Prepaid Shipping Label: To make the donation process seamless, a prepaid shipping label can be requested by emailing ... or by clicking the provided link.Ship Items Directly: Alternatively, donations can be sent directly, with donors covering the shipping costs themselves.Make a Financial Contribution: Donations can be made through the fundraising campaign's website by selecting the applicable option.All options are accessible on the campaign's website:Take Part in Making a DifferenceThis holiday season, Style and Give embraces belief in the butterfly effect-the idea that even small actions can create lasting change. By donating gently-used fashion, supporters contribute to a cause that matters deeply. Style and Give is committed to raising crucial funds for Penny's Flight Foundation and its mission to further research on Neurofibromatosis and related disorders.Email: ...Phone: (831) 687-8953Instagram: @styleandgiveInstagram @pennysflightTikTok @pennysflightfoundation

Rachel Kimball

STYLE AND GIVE

email us here

