Patentplus Inventor Develops Newly Designed Bed Pillow (PPU-103)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a convenient way to combine a traditional sleeping pillow with a neck support to enhance sleep for users," said an inventor, from

Lodi, N.J., "so I invented the Sleep Smart Pillow. My design increases comfort and support, and it helps you maintain a proper sleeping position."

The invention provides an improved design for a pillow. In doing so, it enhances neck and head support when sleeping on the back. It also promotes a better sleeping position. As a result, it could provide a more restful night of sleep. The invention features an ergonomic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population.

The Sleep Smart Pillow is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, please visit or contact [email protected] .

