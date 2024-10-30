Metaverse In Consumer Goods And How FMCG Companies Can Adapt To This Online Developments And Associated Technologies And Platforms In The Future
The "Thematic Intelligence: the Metaverse in Consumer" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report focuses on the theme of the Metaverse in Consumer Goods and how FMCG companies can adapt to this online developments and associated technologies and platforms in future.
The metaverse is a virtual world where users share experiences and interact in real-time within simulated scenarios. The analyst estimates the metaverse economy will be worth $400 billion by 2030, up from $48 billion in 2022. However, the theme has struggled to live up to the excessive hype that built up in 2021 and early 2022.
Internally, technologies like digital twins and generative AI tools continue to thrive as brands use them to optimize production lines and warehouses without the need to shut down or interfere with normal day-to-day work. Overall brands looking to engage with the NFT marketplace need to understand its offering. While under its own steam it generates a large quantity of initial excitement around the brand, its consistent existence without attention or development consistently demonstrates a fall off into internet obscurity. Limited impact has created an uneasy dynamic for platforms such as Decentraland as the metaverse as a whole struggles to maintain relevance in the consumer good sector. Looking to the future meaningful changes to enhance user experience through affordable technologies could generate more interest and regain users again. However, without additional elements enticing users from web page to metaverse, e-commerce platforms will remain and stand as the easiest and most convenient way for most consumers to purchase FMCG products online. Patent activity for the metaverse is falling; however, filing activity remains strong, though this could also involve companies talking about metaverse failings as well as succeeding.
Gain insight into the latest metaverse trends in the consumer sector. Identify the leading and specialist vendors of metaverse solutions for the consumer industry. Understand overarching trends within the metaverse and how to utilize them Plan for the future with expectations on the growth of the metaverse
Executive Summary Players Technology Briefing Trends Technology trends Macroeconomic trends Regulatory trends Industry Analysis Market size and growth forecasts The Impact of the Metaverse on the Consumer Sector Use cases Timeline Signals M&A trends Patent trends Company filing trends Value Chain Foundation layer Tools layer User interface layer Experience layer Companies Consumer companies Tech companies Sector Scorecards Non-alcoholic beverages sector scorecard Ingredients sector scorecard Health and beauty sector scorecard Glossary Further Reading
Roblox Meta Epic Games Microsoft Naver Nvidia Alibaba Animoca Ozone Networks Sky Mavis Decentraland Wolf3D.
