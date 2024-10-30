Mastercam Appoints Oscar Elizaga As Vice President Of Global Sales & Services

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TOLLAND, Conn., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mastercam,

a

global leader in CAD/CAM solutions, is

pleased to

announce the appointment of Oscar Elizaga as Vice President of Global Sales and Services. In this key leadership role, Oscar will oversee Mastercam's global sales and commercial operations, focusing on driving penetration, revenue growth, and elevating customer success.

Mastercam's commitment to innovation and customer success aligns perfectly with my vision for growth.

Oscar brings over 30 years of global leadership experience across the high-tech, media software, and services sectors. He has a proven track record in strategic business development, successfully leading high-performing global sales teams and fostering growth-oriented cultures. In his new role, Oscar will lead efforts to drive market expansion, optimize sales operations, and elevate customer success across Mastercam's global markets.

"I'm honored to join Mastercam at such a pivotal time in the company's journey," said Elizaga. "Mastercam's commitment to innovation and customer success aligns perfectly with my vision for growth. I look forward to working with our teams worldwide, alongside our Channel Partners, to enhance our market presence and deliver exceptional value to our customers, Mastercam, and the broader Sandvik Manufacturing Solutions organization."

Susan Brandt, President of Mastercam, commented,

"Oscar's extensive

experience and strategic vision will be essential as we strengthen our global sales and service operations to drive market expansion and elevate customer success. His leadership will ensure we remain at the forefront of the industry, delivering innovative solutions and exceptional value to our customers worldwide."

For more information, contact Michelle Nemeth, Marketing Specialist, phone: 860.875.5006, fax: 860.872.1565, or email: [email protected] .

About Mastercam

Shaping

the

Future

of

Manufacturing®,

Mastercam

is

the

world's

leading

provider

of

CAD/CAM

solutions. As part of Sandvik Manufacturing Solutions, we empower manufacturers to enhance productivity, streamline processes, and

drive innovation. With a global network of resellers and an extensive developer community,

Mastercam continues to set industry standards by delivering comprehensive, connected

solutions across the manufacturing enterprise. We lead the way with cutting-edge technology

and

unparalleled

expertise. Discover more

at , follow

us on LinkedIn , and join

the

conversation

with

#mastercam.

