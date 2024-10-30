Oleb Books Releases Its Fifth Title By And About People With Disabilities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Book cover for Accessing Parenthood

“Accessing Parenthood: Stories by and about Parents with Disabilities” is Now Available

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- When he lost his sight as a result of a brutal assault in 2007, Belo Miguel Cipriani, who resides in a Minneapolis suburb, found himself pushed into a scary world he didn't know how to navigate. At the age of 26, he had to start his life all over again.“One of the first steps I took in my recovery was to seek insight into my situation,” he said.“I started looking for disability stories that were contemporary in nature.”He didn't really find anything that fit the bill, so he did the next best thing. A decade after becoming blind, Cipriani launched Oleb Books, a publishing house for writers with disabilities.Since its founding in 2018, the company has released five books by and about people with disabilities. Oleb Books' latest title is“Accessing Parenthood: Stories by and about Parents with Disabilities.”Included in the collection that officially launched in October 2024 are eight stories about growing up with invisible disabilities, what it's like to parent a child from a wheelchair or when you are deaf, and what happens when the tables are turned and one's parent can no longer care for him or herself and needs help from an adult child.Oleb Books has also published“Managing Digital Inclusion: A Case Study,” by Belo Miguel Cipriani. The book examines the misconceptions other companies have about the true meaning of digital inclusion and the barriers some small companies face when it comes to wanting to comply with the law. It also provides recommendations for small business owners, technology companies, designers, policymakers, and research institutions on how to do a better job serving people with disabilities.Another Oleb Books title,“Face Up: A Collection of Outlaw Poems,” by Suzanne Nielsen, explores recurrent themes of physical illness, depression, and addiction as the author demonstrates self-awareness gleaned from a life lived fully. The poetry volume won the 2021 Oleb Books Poetry Prize.“Firsts: Coming of Age Stories by People with Disabilities” is an anthology that shares the authors' first adventures, their first heartbreaks, and the first time the unexpected treaded into their lives. From body transformations to social setbacks to love affairs and family trauma,“Firsts” collects the most thought-provoking and exciting stories of our time by people with disabilities.“Blind: A Memoir,” by Belo Miguel Cipriani, chronicles the two years immediately following the assault that claimed his sight. At the age of 26, Cipriani found himself learning to walk, cook, and date in the dark. Armed with visual memory and his newly developed senses, Cipriani shows readers what the blind see. He narrates the little-known world of the blind, where microwaves, watches, and computers talk, and where guide dogs guard as well as lead.For more information about Oleb Books and any of the publishing company's titles and authors, please visit the Oleb Books website at or email ....

Belo Miguel Cipriani

Oleb Books

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.