RAMSAY SANTE : Availability Of The Universal Registration Document 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 30th October 2024

AVAILABILITY OF THE UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 2024

Ramsay Générale de Santé's 2024 Universal Registration Document was filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) in ESEF format (European Single Electronic Format) on Wednesday 30 October 2024, under number D.24-0783. It is available to the public under the conditions provided for by the regulations in force and can be consulted on the Ramsay Santé website: .

The Universal Registration Document is also available on the AMF website ( )

The Universal Registration Document, prepared for the financial year ended 30 June 2024, includes, inter alia:



the annual financial report and the integrated report,

the Board of Directors' report on corporate governance,

the management report, including the extra-financial performance declaration,

the auditors' reports and information on their fees, the description of the share buyback program.



About Ramsay Santé

Ramsay Santé is the leader in private hospitalisation and primary care in Europe. The Group has 38,000 employees and works with nearly 10 000 practitioners to treat more than 12,6 million patients per year in its 488 facilities and 5 countries: France, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Italy. Ramsay Santé offers almost all medical and surgical specialities in three domains: Medicine, Surgery, Obstetrics (MSO), Follow-up Care and Rehabilitation (FCR) and Mental Health.

Legally, Ramsay Santé is a mission-driven company committed to constantly improving the health of all patients through innovation. Wherever it operates, the Group contributes to public health service missions and the healthcare network. Through its actions and the constant dedication of its teams, Ramsay Santé is committed to ensuring the entire patient care journey, from prevention to follow-up care.

Every year, the group invests over 200 million euros in innovation to support the evolution and diversity of care pathways, in medical, hospital, digital, and administrative aspects. Through this commitment, our Group enhances access to care for all, commits to provides best-in-class healthcare, systematically engages in dialogue with stakeholders and strives to protect the planet to improve health.

Code ISIN and Euronext Paris: FR0000044471

Website:

Investor / Analyst Relations Press Relations

Clément Lafaix Brigitte Cachon

Tél. +33 1 87 86 21 52 Tél. +33 1 87 86 22 11

... ...

Attachment

Ramsay Santé - Availability of the Universal Registration Document 2024