Telangana HC Asks Government To Constitute Commission For BC Reservation

Hyderabad, Oct 30 (IANS) The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the state to constitute an independent commission for determining reservation for backward classes.

The state government recently issued an order, directing the Backward Classes Welfare Commission to assess socioeconomic and representation across government and private sectors. The Commission on Tuesday began statewide public hearings as part of this exercise.

The state government last month constituted the Commission and senior leader G. Niranjan was appointed as the Chairman. It was asked to determine the reservations for BC communities in local bodies after the enumeration of the percentage of backward class communities in the population. As per the GO, the BC Commission will assess socioeconomic and political representation for one month and submit its report.

Backward Classes leader and former MP R. Krishnaiah had challenged the government order in the High Court. His counsel submitted to the court that entrusting the task to the BC Commission was a violation of the Supreme Court order.

The court was also informed that a similar order issued in Maharashtra was struck down by the Bombay High Court.

Krishnaiah's counsel and former Advocate General B.S. Prasad submitted to the High Court that if a similar situation arises in Telangana after the Commission submits its report, this would lead to a waste of time. Hence, he sought orders to the government to constitute a special Commission.

The Congress had promised to implement 42 per cent reservations for the Backward Classes in the Panchayat Raj elections.

Krishnaiah recently wrote a letter to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to implement the poll promise. He said that the government cannot escape enhancement of reservations for BCs citing legal issues or the Supreme Court ceiling on 50 per cent reservations. He said the Assembly can pass a resolution and implement 42 per cent reservation in the local body elections, which has been a promise of the Congress.