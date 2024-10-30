Digital Identity Solutions Market Worth $133.19 Billion By 2030- Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) North America is projected to have the largest size in the Digital Identity Solutions Market because of the presence of a large number of vendors such as IBM, CrowdStrike, and DXC as well as due to the region's advanced technological infrastructure. North America has strict regulations like HIPAA and CCPA which pushes organizations to maintain a secure environment by deploying robust cybersecurity solutions and services. In addition to this, the growing cases of identity-related fraud and cybercrimes in the region are driving the region's market growth.

Top Key Companies in Digital Identity Solutions Market:

The report profiles key players such as Thales (France), NEC Corporation (Japan), IDEMIA (France), Samsung SDS (South Korea), Telus (Canada), HID Global (US), CrowdStrike (US), DXC Technologies (US), IBM (US), CyberArk (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets : Information Security Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Security and Vulnerability Management Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Network Security Software Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Security Testing Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Threat Hunting Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Get access to the latest updates on Digital Identity Solutions

Companies

and Digital Identity Solutions

Industry

About MarketsandMarketsTM

MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes , as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStoreTM (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit TM

or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn

and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarketsTM INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website:

Logo:

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED