Amplifire Welcomes Nitin K. Walia As New President

Nitin Walia steps in as President, bringing a wealth of leadership experience to guide Amplifire's next phase of growth as it expands its workforce development offerings.

Boulder, CO, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplifire , the leading adaptive eLearning built on brain science, is excited to announce Nitin Walia as its new President. Walia joins Amplifire with a proven track record of bringing technologies to and partnering with global clients to deliver exceptional outcomes. His arrival comes at a pivotal moment as the company enhances its AI capabilities and expands its offerings to support the entire spectrum of workforce development.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Nitin to Amplifire,” said Bob Burgin, CEO of Amplifire.“Nitin has a rare talent for communicating shared vision and driving results in a way that few leaders can. We're pushing the boundaries of what's possible within eLearning and educational content development and expanding our healthcare solutions, and Nitin's passion and focus are exactly what we need to continue our momentum.”

Walia will guide Amplifire's continued investment in its workforce development offering, empowering organizations to train and measure their enterprise teams across critical skill and competency areas on an ongoing basis.

“I'm honored to join Amplifire as we continue to redefine how organizations achieve workforce excellence,” shared Walia.“The platform already delivers impressive, real-world impact for clients in critical industries, and there is tremendous potential to expand those capabilities even further. I'm eager to leverage our recent product breakthroughs to empower organizations to transform training and development outcomes and to forge workforces of the future.”

“Nitin's strength in managing rapidly scaling businesses is exactly what we need at this stage of growth,” noted Mark Jacobson, principal at Polaris Growth Fund and Amplifire Board Member.“Under his leadership, we anticipate new levels of client value and innovative solutions that push the boundaries of workforce education and development.”

About Amplifire

Amplifire is a next-generation adaptive learning platform with more than four billion learner interactions and is an innovator in high-stakes workforce training for critical roles. The Amplifire platform harnesses advances in cognitive and learning science to create personalized learning and drive successful outcomes. The platform's adaptive algorithm guides millions of learners to mastery across healthcare, accounting and professional services, government, military, food service, corporate, and education segments, providing unique learner analytics that offer valuable insights. For more information, please visit .

Attachment

Nitin K. Walia, New Amplifire President

