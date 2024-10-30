Iterable Unleashes Power Of AWS Through Strategic Partnership To Supercharge Customer Engagement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iterable, the AI-powered customer communication platform, today announced the expansion of its AWS partnership , marked by four key developments: Smart Ingest for seamless Redshift data activation, enhanced email deliverability through AWS SES, AI-powered capabilities leveraging AWS Bedrock, and streamlined procurement via AWS Marketplace . An impressive 85% of Iterable's over 1,200 customers worldwide leverage AWS, underscoring the global reach and impact of this partnership. These advancements drive measurable performance gains for top brands like Redfin, IPSY, Priceline, Box and Hipcamp, enabling them to engage consumers with personalized, dynamic communications that spark joy.



"We're excited about the expanding partnership between Iterable and AWS, as we've seen firsthand the immense value both solutions bring to our marketing team,” said Carina Pederson, Senior Lifecycle Marketing Manager at IPSY , the world's largest beauty membership.“At IPSY, we're laser-focused on delivering the most individualized and empowering experience for our amazing customers - and Iterable has been a key enabler of our personalization strategy. As a customer of both platforms, we're confident their expanded partnership and joint innovations will help elevate our personalization capabilities even further, enabling us to forge even deeper connections with our customers and continue to grow our impact."

This expanded collaboration underscores Iterable's unique position as a powerful partner for AWS. With the industry's most robust and flexible data architecture, Iterable activates comprehensive customer insights with unparalleled precision. The platform's open, adaptable framework seamlessly integrates with AWS, facilitating agile co-development and tailored solutions. Through optional SDKs, open APIs, and customizable send controls, Iterable and AWS jointly empower marketers and brands to craft innovative, high-performance solutions that fully capitalize on both platforms' capabilities.

Iterable's expanded partnership with AWS unveils opportunities in four key areas:



Maximizing Marketing ROI with Smart Ingest and Redshift: Iterable's Smart Ingest , co-developed with Hightouch , seamlessly connects data warehouses like Amazon Redshift with Iterable's customer engagement platform. By bridging the ga between data storage and activation, it enables marketers to efficiently activate their user data in Redshift and deploy highly personalized marketing strategies - ultimately delivering 1:1 customer experiences without extensive engineering support. Smart Ingest boosts the value of Redshift by streamlining data activation on the Iterable platform, enhancing compute efficiency, and maximizing marketing ROI on Redshift investments.

Expanding AI Innovation with Amazon Bedrock: Iterable is expanding its Generative AI capabilities by developing on Amazon Bedrock, which will enhance Iterable's capabilities in large-scale data analysis, natural language processing, and personalization. By leveraging Amazon Bedrock's advanced pre-trained models, Iterable enhances its robust AI Suite to deliver faster and more accurate predictions and insights. As Iterable continues to innovate and invest in AI-driven solutions, Amazon Bedrock will further amplify the value delivered to its marketing community.

Streamlining Procurement via AWS Marketplace : Iterable's launch on AWS Marketplace simplifies the procurement process for organizations within the AWS ecosystem, allowing businesses to efficiently discover, purchase, and implement Iterable's solutions through the familiar AWS platform. By aligning with existing AWS enterprise agreements and billing systems, Iterable streamlines the adoption process for enterprise customers. This Marketplace listing enables businesses to leverage their AWS investments more effectively, facilitating quicker deployment of Iterable's advanced marketing technology. Improving Deliverability with AWS Simple Email Service (SES) : With Iterable's flexibility to integrate seamlessly with AWS, marketers can harness the power of AWS SES to significantly enhance their email deliverability. Iterable customers like Hipcamp are using SES with Iterable to simplify complex email campaigns. Customers can also develop custom solutions with Iterable to optimize their SES integration with the goal of boosting performance and continuing to maximize operational efficiencies.

Partnering to Shape the Future of Marketing

As Iterable's customer base continues to expand, the opportunities for this collaboration are set to grow exponentially, promising even greater innovation and value creation.

"Our collaboration with AWS transcends a typical tech partnership-it's a strategic alliance driving innovation and exceptional value," said Adriana Gil Miner, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer at Iterable. "As we scale globally, this partnership will continue to yield cutting-edge solutions that address industry challenges and surpass customer expectations."

Iterable is strategically investing in its team's AWS proficiency to drive continuous innovation and creative solutions. This commitment is evident in the impressive AWS Certification rate among Iterable's Solutions Architecture team-currently 85% are Solution Architect Associate Certified , with a goal of 100% by year-end.

The Iterable team is also actively exploring novel applications that synergize Iterable and AWS technologies. A prime example is Iterable's integration of AWS Translate, enhancing the platform's ability to localize content across diverse global markets. This innovation not only enhances personalized engagement but also exemplifies how the Iterable and AWS partnership is advancing the capabilities of its customers across the board, enabling them to deliver more personalized, globally relevant experiences at scale.

