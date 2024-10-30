Levridge Names John Melland As CEO, Bringing Leadership And Agribusiness Expertise

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Levridge furthers its commitment to transforming through & providing agribusinesses with essential tools to succeed in a dynamic market.

FARGO, ND, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Levridge Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based business solutions for the agriculture industry, is pleased to announce John Melland has joined its team as the new Chief Executive Officer, effective October 29, 2024.Melland's leadership experience and deep understanding of agribusiness align seamlessly with Levridge's mission to deliver innovative solutions built on the secure, cloud-based Microsoft Dynamics platform. His proven track record in driving growth and fostering strong relationships has established him as a collaborative, people-first leader in the industry. In his new role, Melland will focus on expanding Levridge's impact to empower agribusinesses worldwide with advanced tools for efficiency, data-driven insights, and optimized performance.“I'm thrilled to welcome John to Levridge as our CEO,” said Becky Newell, President of Levridge.“His deep knowledge of agribusiness, leadership skills, and strong track record of growth will push Levridge to new heights. Over the past year and a half, I've had the opportunity to see John in action, and I'm confident he will be a fantastic fit for our team and help us achieve our goals.”“Levridge offers an unmatched opportunity to lead the agribusiness sector in ERP innovation and digital transformation,” said Melland.“By helping the ag industry streamline processes, unlock critical insights, and optimize the full power and security of Microsoft Dynamics, we are positioned to make a lasting impact and drive the industry forward.”With Melland at the helm, Levridge is set to further its commitment to transforming agriculture through technology and providing agribusinesses with essential tools to succeed in a dynamic market.About LevridgeLevridge Inc. is a premier ag-tech company delivering transformative solutions tailored to the agricultural industry. Powered by the secure, cloud-based Microsoft Dynamics platform, Levridge empowers agribusinesses to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and optimize performance. With deep technical knowledge and agriculture industry expertise, Levridge is dedicated to revolutionizing the agriculture industry.For more information, please visit levridge.

Susan Whitney

Levridge

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.