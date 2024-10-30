Dominic Child Joins Ingredifind As VP Of Sale

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) With over 20 years' experience at Sky and Fourth, Dominic Child joins Ingredifind to revolutionise allergen and dietary transparency in restaurants.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ingredifind is excited to announce that Dominic Child has joined as our new VP of Sales, bringing over 20 years of expertise in hospitality technology. Dominic has a proven history of driving growth and operational efficiency, having started his career with Sky, where he helped pubs, hotels, and clubs enhance F&B sales. He later joined Fourth, where he played a key role in leading their enterprise sales team, working with top industry brands to deliver solutions for Workforce Management, Inventory, Analytics, and Menu Engineering.During his time at Fourth, Dominic helped businesses manage the introduction of FIR203 regulations for allergens. His leadership continued at POS and payments startup Bizzon, where he built the sales and marketing function from scratch, expanded operations into 16 countries, and achieved profitability, leading to the company's successful acquisition by Mews.“Dominic's wealth of experience, particularly in scaling businesses and improving operational efficiency through technology, makes him a perfect fit for Ingredifind's ambitious growth plans,” said Mark White, CEO of Ingredifind.“We're thrilled to have him on board as we continue to empower restaurants to enhance consumer trust with dietary restrictions.”Dominic is equally excited to be joining at such a pivotal time.“Ingredifind is transforming how restaurants approach allergen and diet management, helping them build stronger relationships with their customers. I'm looking forward to contributing to that mission and driving success for our clients.”Dominic lives in Farnham, Surrey with his wife, two young boys, and their French water dog, Tux. He's a passionate West Ham fan, and when he's not on the pitch for 5-a-side, he enjoys cycling and spending time at his local pub, where he's recently become a shareholder following a community buy-out.About IngredifindIngredifind reimagines dietary management and accommodation by providing intuitive, filterable menus and real-time updates. The platform empowers restaurants to meet diverse dietary needs, ensuring safer, more inclusive dining experiences.

Jules Capriglione

Ingredifind

+44 7585 913889

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.