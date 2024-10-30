DRIVEROO ADDS BUILT-IN MAINTENANCE MANAGEMENT TO SIMPLIFY EQUIPMENT MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Simplify Equipment Maintenance

New Vendor and PO Management Modules Along With Enhanced Parts Management and Maintenance Plans Shorten Inspection To Repair Time

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Driveroo announced today the availability of a comprehensive set of built-in modules to streamline equipment maintenance and service management. New modules include Vendor Management and PO Management integrated with existing Driveroo Work Orders and Parts Management modules. The release also includes major enhancements to the Parts Management and Maintenance Plan modules. These new additions to the Driveroo platform provide an easy, best practices-based process that is out-of-the box ready to help companies rapidly deploy a frontline mobile solution for maintenance and repair management.“Our customers have been asking us to help extend the benefits of an easy, fast mobile solution from equipment inspection and safety workflows into the full life-cycle of maintenance and repair services,” said Leo Sigal, Founder and CEO of Driveroo.“Working closely with many of our customers, both with internal maintenance teams and those that provide maintenance services, we have incorporated best practice work processes into pre-built modules to facilitate the use of Driveroo by maintenance teams.”Maintenance Service providers and companies in transportation, logistics and construction will find that the expanded functionality in Driveroo enables them to work with vendors more easily and quickly by providing vendor inclusion in work orders, functionality for materials receipt, returns and tracking, purchase order management and invoice management, The new capabilities can also be integrated with company ERP and other systems. This release also includes the ability to manage parts inventories across multiple locations and integrations with Driveroo inspections, allowing on-the-spot reporting of parts availability and location when issues are detected. New enhancements to the maintenance planning module include the ability to embed work instructions and training into planned maintenance tasks. Taken together, this release puts into place an end-to-end mobile solution that can unite a variety of equipment work processes across inspection, safety and maintenance.AboutDriveroo, powered by ROO, is the easiest to use equipment inspection management solution for guiding operators, using their mobile devices, to save time and increase accuracy with equipment inspections, maintenance and safety work processes. And Driveroo enables companies with small and large fleets of all types of assets to quickly and affordably streamline operations, improve equipment availability and cut operating costs. Driveroo's unique visual workflows are a next generation breakthrough from the paper, and paper-like digital forms, that currently slow down operators and lead to inefficiencies. Driveroo is in use with hundreds of companies across several continents for transportation, construction, logistics and warehousing equipment safety and maintenance.

