Identity And Access Management In Healthcare Market Is Expected Grow To US$ 5.57 Billion With 16.9% CAGR From 2024-2032

Identity and Access Management in Healthcare Market

The growing of cloud-based solutions is a prominent factor driving identity and access management in the healthcare market.

- Polaris ResearchNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The identity and access management in healthcare market forecast for 2032 is a specialized study of the industry with a specific concentration on the global market trend analysis.Polaris Market Research's latest report, titled "Identity and Access Management in Healthcare Market,” 2024-2032. The report covers key success factors, market performance, risk factors, project costs and economics, expected ROI, and profit margins. The global market was valued at USD 1.37 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 5.57 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period.What is Identity and Access Management in Healthcare?Identity and access management in healthcare is a superlative practice for guaranteeing employees, vendors, contractors, and sub-contractors are offered with relevant approach to the technology resources and data they require to carry out their needed obligations and policies, procedures, and technologies are fixed to intercept uncertified persons from acquiring resources and susceptible data.Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report:/request-for-sampleIdentity and access management comprises executive, technical, and physical protection to maintain resources and data bottled up, with passage to resources and data conceded dependent on job role, command, and accountability. Cloud solutions manage susceptible patient data, rendering IAM important to secure deference with directives such as HIPPA, impacting the identity and access management in healthcare market growth favorably.Who Makes Identity and Access Management in Healthcare?.Veritis Group Inc..Fortra, LLC.LexisNexis Risk Solutions.Ping Identity.Imprivata, Inc..IBM.Okta.CyberArk Software Ltd..Delinea.SailPoint Technologies, Inc..Oracle.Cisco Systems, Inc..CloudIBN.symplrare some of the leading players in identity and access management in the healthcare market. Important market contenders are funding massively in research and development to augment their offerings, which will push the market growth in the coming years.Some of the latest developments in the market are:.In March 2024, Fortran, a worldwide firm that offers IT security, operations management, and analytics solutions, declared a tactical amalgamation association with Lookout Inc., a data-concentrated security firm, to offer customers panoramic safety participation that safeguards data in contemporary menace topography..In December 2022, CloudIBN, a handled cloud arranging services and solution donors centered on cloud framework and cybersecurity consulting, declared the instigation of its identity and access management offerings.What's Driving Market Forward?Growing Administrative Conformity: The identity and access management in healthcare market is driven by growing administrative conformity. The administrative framework needs firms to sustain comprehensive logs of access to susceptible data. IAM system offers auditing potential that permits healthcare firms to trace user ventures, guaranteeing they display conformity in the course of audits.Surge in Cyberattacks: There is a surge in the aggregate of cyberattacks globally. As per the published report by DNI global ransomware attacks against the healthcare sector have frequently surged and roughly doubled since 2022, nearing an aggregate of 389 declared victims in 2023 as contrasted to 214 in 2022. This, in turn, is having a favorable impact on identity and access management in healthcare market sales.Growth in Telemedicine Practice: Telemedicine practice permits healthcare donors and patients to communicate distantly, entailing safe passage to susceptible medical records and data. IAM solutions guarantee that only approved users examine the systems from several locations, thus improving security.Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase:/request-for-discount-pricingWhich Region Leads Market Growth?North America: North America accounted for the largest identity and access management in the healthcare market share. The region's robust growth is primarily due to a progressive healthcare framework and notable funding in cybersecurity.Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth from 2024 to 2032. This can be attributed to speedy digital alteration and the growing acquisition of telemedicine in nations such as China and India.How Is Market Segmentation Done?By Component Outlook:.Software.ServicesBy Deployment Outlook:.On-Premise.CloudBy Type Outlook:.Single Sign On.Multifactor Authentication.Provisioning.Directory Service.Audit & Compliance ManagementBy End User Outlook:.Healthcare Payers.Hospitals & Clinics.Life Sciences Companies.OtherBy Region Outlook:.North America (US, Canada).Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia).Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Australia, Indonesia. South Korea).Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina).Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)Inquire more about this Report Before Purchase:/inquire-before-buyingFAQs:How much is identity and access management in the healthcare market?The market size was valued at USD 1.37 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 5.57 billion by 2032.What is the growth rate of identity and access management in the healthcare market?The global market is projected to register a CAGR of 16.9% during 2024–2032.Which region held the largest market share?North America held the largest share of the global market.Which segment by component is expected to register a significant CAGR in the market during the forecast period?The software segment is projected for significant growth in the global market during the forecast period.Browse PMR's Identity And Access Management In Healthcare Market Report Coverage from Different Publications:Identity And Access Management In Healthcare Market Size Generating Revenue of USD 5.57 Billion by 2032, At a Booming 16.9% Growth RateBrowse More Research Reports:Building Information Modeling Market:AI in Chemicals Market:Biometric System Market:Algorithmic IT Operations (AIOps) Market:Public Safety and Security Market:About Polaris Market Research & Consulting, Inc:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.

