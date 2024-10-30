Venture X Celebrates Grand Opening In Chesapeake, VA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Experience the premiere and innovative workspace for free on November 14

CHESAPEAKE, VA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Venture X®, a premium membership-based workspace community, is thrilled to celebrate the grand opening of its Chesapeake location. The premium coworking space, located in the thriving business community of Summit Pointe, is complete with a luxurious design scheme and high-technology meeting rooms. The location is celebrating its grand opening by offering free day passes to explore the facilities. The grand opening celebration kicks off at 5:00 p.m. and will feature tours of the facility, entertainment, refreshments and a ribbon cutting with the Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce.“We are thrilled to bring a high-quality workspace that fits the needs of the various entrepreneurs who are contributing to the growth and vitality of Virginia. Being born and raised in Williamsburg, I am proud to continue our company's commitment to doing business locally," said Sahil Patel, Franchise Owner of Venture X Chesapeake . "As Summit Pointe grows into the new city center in Chesapeake, we believe it is important to give back to the community where we live and play."On November 14, guests will also get to take professional headshots between 2 pm and 4 pm and enjoy a Free Office Day Pass to spend the day at Venture X and work for FREE in one of the furnished offices the location has to offer. To obtain your Free Day Pass to experience Venture X Chesapeake, please RSVP here . Available while supplies last.Venture X Chesapeake features more than 17,000 sq. ft of cutting-edge design and premium amenities. The facility offers more than 80 private offices that appeal to a broad membership base that includes business professionals, designers, marketers, freelancers, small business owners, remote workers, and teams from large corporations. The location also offers high-tech meeting rooms, event space, on-site community staff, and more.The Chesapeake location is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, with 24-hour access for specific memberships. Venture X Chesapeake opened earlier this year and is located at 555 Belaire Ave, Suite 210.“The culture of Venture X and United Franchise Group aligned with our values,” continued Patel.“We see Venture X as the premium offering in the coworking industry, delivering more than their competitors.”For more information about Venture X Chesapeake, visit venturex/locations/chesapeake-greenbrier or call (757) 982-3470. You can also follow the location on Instagram and Facebook to stay up to date on events and offerings.About Venture XVenture X® is a shared workspace and flex office community that is a blend of a boutique hotel and modern office styles, with a high level of design that feels professional and welcoming. Each Venture X location features beautifully designed spaces and a highly developed environment within a community where people love coming to work every day. Venture X has been recognized by Inc. as one of the best coworking spaces in the United States. For more information about Venture X visit , and for information about franchise opportunities please visit .About Coworks​TM​​​CoworksTM specializes in franchising within the coworking industry, offering solutions, expertise, and shared service options within the flexible workspace franchise community. Part of the ​United Franchise Group​TM (UFG) family of affiliated brands and consultants, Coworks was founded in 2021 by Ray Titus, founder and CEO of United Franchise Group, with the express intention of building a framework to connect a variety of coworking brands, services, and amenities within the coworking industry, providing the largest privately owned affiliated franchise network of flexible, professional, and shared office space options on the planet. For more information about ​Coworks, visit .About United Franchise GroupLed by CEO Ray Titus, United Franchise Group​TM ​​(UFG) is home to an affiliated family of brands and consultants including Accurate Franchising Inc, Exit FactorTM, FranchiseMart®, Fully Promoted®, Signarama®, Transworld Business Advisors®, and the CoworksTM division consisting of Franchise Real EstateTM, Network Lead ExchangeTM(NLX), Office Evolution® (OE) and Venture X® as well as a food division featuring Graze Craze® and The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill®. UFG affiliated brands include over 1600 franchises in more than 60 countries, with consultants that have helped develop over 350 brands into franchises, in over 80 countries with more than 2500 franchisees. With over three decades in the franchising industry United Franchise Group offers unprecedented leadership and solid business opportunities for entrepreneurs.​

