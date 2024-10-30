Symplicity® Releases 2024 State Of Early Talent Recruiting Report

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

New Survey Reveals Top Priorities and Challenges for Gen Z in the Job Market

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the competition for top early talent intensifies, Symplicity® has released its highly anticipated 2024 State of Early Talent Recruiting Report , offering a window into what Gen Z candidates value most. Drawing on insights from over 2,700 student respondents, the report challenges conventional hiring practices and offers actionable strategies for employers eager to attract and retain Gen Z talent.

The report underscores three key areas employers must prioritize to engage the next generation:

: Gen Z places a premium on job stability, with 94 percent of respondents citing it as essential when considering full-time opportunities. Alongside stability, work-life balance ranks equally high, with 90 percent identifying it as a key factor. However, candidates are wary of companies that brand their workplace culture as a "family," viewing it as a signal of blurred boundaries and poor work-life balance.: For Gen Z, internships aren't just resume fillers; they're steppingstones for skill development. Ninety-three percent of respondents ranked the chance to build hard skills as their top priority when looking for internships. Companies that offer meaningful, skill-building projects will stand out to young professionals focused on personal and professional growth.: In a fast-moving job market, time is of the essence. Eighty-one percent of Gen Z candidates expect the hiring process to be completed within a month-and delays can cost companies top talent. Transparency around compensation and proactive communication throughout the recruitment journey are also essential. Additionally, 61 percent of students revealed they continue to explore other offers even after accepting a position, emphasizing the need for consistent engagement through onboarding.

As Gen Z prepares to enter the workforce, they are reshaping recruitment norms with new expectations for speed, transparency, and purpose. Symplicity's report is a call to action for employers to adapt to these evolving needs and shape recruiting strategies that resonate with Gen Z.

