(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "SUT Rocking Bioreactors Market: Size, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast by Application, End-User, Product Type, Region, By Country: 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global SUT Rocking Bioreactors Market was valued at USD 3.86 billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2025-2030.

The SUT (Single-Use Technology) Rocking Bioreactors market is experiencing growth due to the increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals and the shift towards single-use technologies in bioprocessing. SUT rocking bioreactors are widely used in cell culture and fermentation processes, offering advantages such as reduced contamination risk, lower capital investment, and increased flexibility. The growing adoption of these bioreactors in research, development, and production of biologics, including vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, and gene therapies, is driving the market.

The key drivers of the SUT Rocking Bioreactors market include the rising demand for efficient and scalable bioprocessing solutions, the need for faster time-to-market for biopharmaceuticals, and the increasing focus on personalized medicine. Single-use rocking bioreactors allow for quick setup, easy scalability, and cost-effective production, making them ideal for small and medium-scale bioprocessing operations.

Technological advancements, such as improved control systems, automation, and integration with downstream processing, have enhanced the performance and utility of SUT rocking bioreactors, further boosting their adoption.

Segment Insights

By application, the cell culture segment holds the largest market share, accounting for approximately 60% of the SUT Rocking Bioreactors market in 2023. The growing demand for biopharmaceuticals, including therapeutic proteins and vaccines, drives the use of rocking bioreactors in cell culture processes. The research and development segment is also significant, with academic and industrial research institutions increasingly adopting SUT bioreactors for their flexibility and ease of use.

Geographical Insights

Americas is the leading market for SUT Rocking Bioreactors, driven by a strong biopharmaceutical industry, extensive research activities, and the presence of major bioreactor manufacturers. The United States, in particular, has a high adoption rate due to its focus on bioprocessing innovation and biopharmaceutical production.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate, supported by increasing investments in biotechnology, expanding biopharmaceutical production capacities, and the growing adoption of single-use technologies. Countries like China, India, and South Korea are key markets, driven by their growing biotech sectors and government initiatives promoting biopharmaceutical manufacturing.

Reasons to buy this report:



In-Depth Comparative Assessment of Top 20 Markets in the SUT Rocking Bioreactors Market End-User: Comparative assessment of 20 leading countries highlighting the total addressable market, opportunities, lucrative segments and competitive positioning of leading companies.

Comprehensive Historical, Present, and Future Analytics of the SUT Rocking Bioreactors Market: A deep dive in the historical (2020-2023), current (2024) and forecast (2025-2030) market analytics of SUT Rocking Bioreactors Market.

Detailed Analysis of SUT Rocking Bioreactors Market By Application, End-User, and Product Type Across 20 Countries

Beyond the Purchase: 90 Days of Support

Direct Access to Analysts: Have questions after reading the report? Our expert analysts are just a call or email away.

Customized Assistance: Whether you're integrating insights into your strategy or have questions about market dynamics, our team provides tailored support to meet your specific business needs.

Data Customization Requests: During the support period, you have the flexibility to request additional data cuts or deeper dives into specific areas of interest.

Gain insights specific to new entrants or new market areas to tap: The study provides detailed market entry strategies, including analysis of barriers to entry, pricing strategies, opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges and product positioning using the Opportunity Portfolio Matrix (OPM) Strategic End-User Movements: Tracking Competitive Developments and Key Players in the Market

Competitive Positioning



Companies' Competitive Positioning

Market Position Matrix Market Share Analysis of SUT Rocking Bioreactors

Company Profiles



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bionet

Sartorius AG

Cytiva

PROAnalytics, LLC

Celltainer Biotech BV

Merck KGaA

Pall Corporation

Eppendorf AG Beijing CytoNiche Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Background

1.1 Scope and Product Outlook

1.2 Executive Summary

1.3 Research Methodology

2. Analyst Recommendations

3. Global SUT Rocking Bioreactors: Historic and Forecast

3.1 Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Global SUT Rocking Bioreactors Market

3.2 SUT Rocking Bioreactors Market Type Matrix

3.3 Global SUT Rocking Bioreactors Market: Dashboard

3.4 Global SUT Rocking Bioreactors Market: Market Size and CAGR, By Value, 2020-2030 (USD Million & CAGR)

3.5 Global SUT Rocking Bioreactors Market: Market Value Assessment

3.6 Assessment Degree of Impact of COVID-19 on Global SUT Rocking Bioreactors Market

3.7 Global SUT Rocking Bioreactors Market Segmentation: By Application

3.7.1 Global SUT Rocking Bioreactors Market, By Application Overview

3.7.2 Global SUT Rocking Bioreactors Market Attractiveness Index, By Application (2025-2030)

3.7.3 Global SUT Rocking Bioreactors Market Size, By Vaccine Production, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.7.4 Global SUT Rocking Bioreactors Market Size, By Gene Therapy, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.7.5 Global SUT Rocking Bioreactors Market Size, By Cell Culture, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.7.6 Global SUT Rocking Bioreactors Market Size, By Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.7.7 Global SUT Rocking Bioreactors Market Size, By Other Applications, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.8 Global SUT Rocking Bioreactors Market Segmentation: By End-User

3.8.1 Global SUT Rocking Bioreactors Market, By End-User Overview

3.8.2 Global SUT Rocking Bioreactors Market Attractiveness Index, By End-User (2025-2030)

3.8.3 Global SUT Rocking Bioreactors Market Size, By Research and Academic Institutions , By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.8.4 Global SUT Rocking Bioreactors Market Size, By Biopharmaceutical Companies, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.8.5 Global SUT Rocking Bioreactors Market Size, By Contract Research Organizations (CROs), By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.8.6 Global SUT Rocking Bioreactors Market Size, By Other End-Users, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.9 Global SUT Rocking Bioreactors Market Segmentation: By Product Type

3.9.1 Global SUT Rocking Bioreactors Market, By Product Type Overview

3.9.2 Global SUT Rocking Bioreactors Market Attractiveness Index, By Product Type (2025-2030)

3.9.3 Global SUT Rocking Bioreactors Market Size, By Large-Scale Rocking Bioreactors , By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.9.4 Global SUT Rocking Bioreactors Market Size, By Small-Scale Rocking Bioreactors, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

4. SUT Rocking Bioreactors, Region Analysis

4.1 Regional Coverage of the Study

4.2 Regional Snapshot

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900