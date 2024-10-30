Two In Five Americans Say Their Mood Worsens In Winter; 29% Say “Falling Back” Hurts Their Mental Health

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Friends and Family Are a Top Comfort in the Colder Months Washington, D.C., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the nation“falls back” to standard time, Americans are twice as likely to say their mood declines in the winter (41%) as they are to say it improves (22%). But, as also found in the latest Healthy Minds Monthly Poll from the American Psychiatric Association (APA), when spring comes around, 61% report feeling better. When asked about what behaviors and feelings they noticed during the winter, Americans reported:

Behavior/feeling in winter Percent Sleeping more 41% Feeling fatigued 28% Feeling depressed 27% Feeling moody 23% Losing interest in things they like 20% Eating more sweets 21% Problems sleeping 14%

When asked to select which activities were most likely to boost their mood in the winter, those polled were most likely to select eating good food (46%), reading, watching TV or other indoor habits (42%), or spending time with family and friends at the holidays (40%). When asked which activities helped them cope with winter weather, Americans were most likely to select talking with friends and family (46%), sleeping more (35%), and going outside (35%).

“The winter months have less light, the time change can feel abrupt, and the holidays for some are overwhelming,” said APA President Ramaswamy Viswanathan, M.D., Dr.Med.Sc.“It's helpful to keep tabs on your mood and, as many of those polled indicated, stay in contact with friends and family. If you're feeling very poorly, consider talking to a mental health clinician, and also know that spring is only a few months away.”

Women, Midwesterners Feel the Impact More

More women (45%) than men (37%) said their mood declined in winter and the time change had a greater impact on women-33% of women said it was bad for their mental health versus 26% of men. Generally, women reported more behavioral changes related to the change of season, such as feeling moody, and were less likely to report feeling happier (15% of women versus 21% of men).

The region most impacted by winter in the survey was the Midwest. Half (52%) of Midwesterners said their mood declined in the winter, the highest of all regions, and 36% of them said that winter weather made them feel depressed. In contrast, a quarter of people in the Western states said winter made them happier, while just 11% of those in the Midwest did.

Urbanites were less likely to report a winter decline in mood (36% of urban dwellers versus 46% of the rural population). The time change was more likely to hurt rural mental health (31%) than their counterparts in cities as well (24%). (Read more about rural mental health .)

What is Seasonal Affective Disorder?

While the winter can have lighter impacts on mood, about 5% of adults in the U.S. experience seasonal affective disorder (SAD). People with SAD encounter mood changes and symptoms similar to depression . The symptoms usually occur during the fall and winter months when there is less sunlight and usually improve with the arrival of spring. The most difficult months for people with SAD in the United States tend to be January and February. While it is much less common, some people may experience SAD in the summer.

Common symptoms of SAD include fatigue, even with too much sleep, and weight gain associated with overeating and carbohydrate cravings. SAD symptoms can vary from mild to severe and can include many symptoms similar to major depression, such as:



Feeling sad or having a depressed mood.

Loss of interest or pleasure in activities previously enjoyed.

Changes in appetite; usually eating more and craving carbohydrates.

Change in sleep; usually sleeping too much.

Loss of energy or increased fatigue despite increased sleep hours.

Increase in purposeless physical activity (e.g., inability to sit still, pacing, handwringing) or slowed movements or speech (these actions must be severe enough to be observable to others).

Feeling worthless or guilty.

Difficulty thinking, concentrating, or making decisions. Thoughts of death or suicide.

SAD can be effectively treated in several ways, including light therapy, antidepressant medications, talk therapy, or some combination of these.

The poll was fielded Oct. 18-20, 2024, among 2,201 individuals by Morning Consult. Previous APA poll results on SAD for 2023 and 2022 are available online.

