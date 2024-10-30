Dynamic Duo: Dr. Ivan Edwards And Dan Blasini, RN, Launch A Pioneering Health Care Venture

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Edwards and Mr. Blasini form alliance

Dr. Ivan Edwards and Dan Blasini, RN, join forces to revolutionize healthcare in San Antonio through Primo Clinicians PLLC.

- Dr. Ivan Edwards

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jovana Rehabilitation and Pain proudly announces a groundbreaking partnership between Dr. Ivan Edwards , a renowned Physical & Rehabilitation specialist, and Dan Blasini, RN, a respected resource expert. This dynamic duo will be collaborating under the auspices of Primo Clinicians PLLC.

Dr. Edwards and Mr. Blasini bring to the table a combined wealth of over 50 years of experience in diverse fields, including amputee care, prosthetics, veteran care, rehabilitation medicine, and comprehensive pain management. Both professionals are esteemed veterans, with Dr. Edwards still serving as a US Air Force Reserve Flight Surgeon at the rank of Lt Colonel, while Mr. Blasini is a veteran US Army Intelligence Specialist.

“Our patients expect the best. We know them well, and they trust us,” remarked Dr. Edwards.

This venture will include substantial investment from regional and international stakeholders, promising to enhance healthcare services in San Antonio and beyond by providing top-tier expertise and innovative care solutions to patients in need. The collaboration aims to set new benchmarks in the areas of civilian and veteran care for physical medicine and rehabilitation. Specialization areas of focus will be physical medicine evaluations and specialized expert treatment in subacute settings, clinics, and homebound patients.

“We'll take every opportunity to excel, " stated Mr. Blasini.

Primo Clinicians is currently accepting new patients (call at 210-400-6930). For more information, please visit the website for more information.

Jovana Rehabilitation Medicine and Pain

Support Staff-Administration

JOVANA REHABILITATION MEDICINE & PAIN PLLC

+1 210-474-6788

