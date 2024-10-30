European Hotel Managers Association Marks 50 Years Of Leadership & Unveils Its Future Strategy For European Hospitality

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Celebrating the EHMA Venice Golden Jubilee 2024 at the luxurious Hotel Excelsior Venice Lido Resort.

EHMA Venice Golden Jubilee 2024: The Organization Committee shines during the gala dinner in the stunning Sala degli Stucchi at the Hotel Excelsior Venice Lido Resort.

#nofilter An open dialogue between generations: why choosing ?

Emerging Leaders _ Psychological Growth Programme. Developing the future of Emerging Hospitality Leaders through inner growth.

Capturing a splendid moment from the welcome cocktail at Palazzo Pisani Moretta in Venice.

Celebrating a half-century of dedication to luxury hospitality, EHMA sets forth plans for innovative growth and continued influence.

- Panos AlmyrantinsROME, ROME, ITALY, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This year, the European Hotel Managers Association (EHMA ) is celebrating its golden jubilee, marking 50 years of steadfast commitment to excellence within the European hospitality sector. Founded in Rome in 1974, EHMA has significantly shaped quality standards throughout Europe's luxury hotels and remains at the cutting edge of the industry's evolution."EHMA has stood as a paragon of excellence for five decades, propelling innovations and establishing standards that have sculpted the hospitality landscape," said Panos Almyrantins, President of EHMA. "Looking ahead, our focus is on harnessing technology, enhancing sustainability, and enriching the guest experience to meet the complex demands of contemporary travellers."Visionary Leadership and Strategic ExpansionAs it looks to the future, EHMA aims to broaden its impact further, focusing on strategic initiatives centred around sustainability, technology, and education. The association now includes over 470 members and represents more than 400 prestigious hotels across 24 European countries, demonstrating its substantial influence and growing presence."Our vision for EHMA is unequivocal: to remain the pre-eminent association of hotel managers, embodying the apex of European luxury hospitality," continued Almyrantins. "We are dedicated to innovation, with a sharp focus on sustainability and digital transformation that will redefine guest experiences across Europe."Empowering the Next Generation of Hotel ManagersEHMA's commitment to nurturing industry leaders is highlighted by its vibrant educational programmes and collaborations with leading institutions like EHL and Nolan Cornell. The association's educational endeavours are crafted to ensure that the next generation of hotel managers are thoroughly prepared with the capabilities and insights required to thrive in an ever-evolving industry."The future of hospitality lies with those who continually seek to innovate and push boundaries," said Almyrantins. "Through EHMA's educational initiatives, we are fostering a new era of leadership that is not only proficient but also adaptable and forward-thinking."Annual General Meeting: A Crucible of Innovation and CollaborationThe Annual General Meeting remains a pivotal event for EHMA, bringing together members from across Europe to exchange ideas, discuss trends, and strengthen connections within the industry. The next meeting is scheduled to take place in Warsaw from 28-30 March 2025, themed "Hospitality by Design.""This assembly is much more than a mere conference; it is a melting pot of creativity where the future of hospitality is moulded," Almyrantins explained. "Our upcoming meeting in Warsaw will explore design-driven approaches that enhance hotel interiors, enrich guest experiences, and incorporate cutting-edge technology."Commitment to Excellence and SustainabilityEHMA continues to honour and encourage excellence within the industry. The association's distinguished awards, such as the European Hotel Manager of the Year and the Sustainability Award, celebrate the outstanding achievements of its members and inspire an ongoing quest for excellence."In an era where sustainability is not merely appreciated but expected, EHMA leads the charge in promoting eco-friendly practices that align with our dedication to environmental stewardship," Almyrantins observed.

Gianni Buonsante

Ingenia Direct s.r.l.

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Celebrating this milestone, we look forward to another 50 years of setting the standard in European hospitality.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.