AAW Welcomes the French Ambassador to Kuwait, H.E. Olivier Gauvin

(MENAFN- Bensirri PR) Kuwait, October 30, 2024: Chairman and CEO of Ali Abdulwahab Al Mutawa Commercial Co. (AAW), Mr. Faisal Ali Al Mutawa, received the new French Ambassador to Kuwait, H.E. Olivier Gauvin, along with the Head of the Trade Commission, Mr. Rabih Soufangi, and the Head of the Economic Department, Mr. Bernhard Hechenberger, at the company's headquarters. The two parties discussed ways to strengthen business relations between AAW and French private companies.



Mr. Faisal Al Mutawa extended his congratulations to Ambassador Gauvin on his new role as the French Ambassador, saying, “We value our continued dialogue with the French Embassy and are always pleased to explore new collaboration opportunities with French companies in different sectors, leveraging our shared commitment to quality and excellence”. He added, “It was an honor to host the French Ambassador, and we look forward to meeting with him again and we wish him all the best in his new role.”



AAW is a leading company in the wholesale and retail sectors, representing and distributing products from over 200 brands across various industries. The company collaborates with numerous French companies to offer high-quality products, particularly in the fields of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products.







