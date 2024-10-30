MOHAMMED BIN RASHID AEROSPACE HUB SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH LIEBHERR-AEROSPACE TO ESTABLISH AN MRO FACILITY AT DUBAI SOUTH

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE, 30 October 2024: Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH), the aerospace platform of Dubai dedicated to the advancement of the aviation industry, signed an agreement with Liebherr- Aerospace to launch a new MRO facility at Dubai South.

The new facility, which will be completed by end of 2025, will be built across a 2,400 square-metre plot at the Aerospace Supply Chain cluster at MBRAH in Dubai South.

In his comments, Tahnoon Saif, CEO of MBRAH said: “We are pleased to sign this agreement with Liebherr- Aerospace. This partnership underlines our position in attracting the top players in the aviation sector to establish their presence at Dubai South and operate in an integrated economic environment where they can connect with international markets. We will spare no effort in supporting their expansion endeavours, in line with our mandate to solidify and cement Dubai’s position on the world aviation map.”

Liebherr-Aerospace & Transportation SAS, based in Toulouse, France, is part of the Liebherr Group. It provides top-quality onboard solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries, helping make transport more sustainable through innovative products and excellent services.

MBRAH offers global aerospace players high-level connectivity and is a free-zone destination for the world’s leading airlines, private jet companies, MROs, and associated industries. Located in and developed by Dubai South, MBRAH is also home to maintenance centres and training and education campuses. It seeks to strengthen engineering industries to foster the emirate’s vision of becoming a leading aviation hub.





