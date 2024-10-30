1Konto partners with Finery Markets to amplify OTC crypto liquidity and institutional-grade on/off ramps

(MENAFN- Finery Markets) JERSEY CITY, N.J. – Oct. N, 2024 – Finery Markets, a leading non-custodial ECN and the provider of SaaS trading solutions for institutional clients, has announced a partnership with 1Konto, a provider of institutional-grade on/off ramps, deep liquidity, and global settlements.





The collaboration comes amid rising institutional interest in digital assets. According to an analysis by Finery Markets, institutional trading volume has posted double-digit growth for nine consecutive months, with the over-the-counter (OTC) crypto market experiencing an 89% year-over-year increase.



1Konto has integrated Finery Markets' technology to address the increasing demand for robust OTC crypto trading solutions. This integration will enable 1Konto to offer quotes for users of FM Marketplace, FM Liquidity Match and FM Whitelable across 50 digital assets and top 5 fiat currencies.



Konstantin Shulga, CEO of Finery Markets, stated: "We are excited to welcome 1Konto to our ECN. This partnership will provide significant value to institutional players globally by offering access to deep liquidity and competitive pricing. In many instances, the OTC trading setup proves more efficient for institutional trades, and with 1Konto's on-ramp/off-ramp capabilities, this offering becomes particularly appealing."



Edwin Handschuh, CEO of 1Konto, said: “We are excited to partner with Finery Markets and leverage their advanced ECN technology to enhance liquidity across digital assets and fiat currencies. This collaboration enables us to provide institutional clients with transparent, efficient trading solutions, addressing counterparty risk and streamlining operations. By joining forces, we contribute to a more resilient trading environment, offering tighter spreads and improved market efficiency to institutional investors worldwide.”



MENAFN30102024007535016299ID1108834016