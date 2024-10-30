GFH Unveils Cutting-Edge First AI Investor Mobile App at the Future Investment Initiative

(MENAFN- FinMark Communications) Manama – 30 October 2024: GFH Financial Group ("GFH" or "the Group") today announced the launch of its innovative investor mobile application at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. As one of the most prestigious global gatherings of investors and business leaders from the region and around the world, GFH, which is a Strategic Partner of FII, selected the event for this milestone launch. Marking the occasion, GFH was joined by its clients from Saudi Arabia and the GCC as well as other investors and leaders from the world of finance, technology, and government who gather annually at FII to shape the future of investment in the region and beyond. Among those present were H.E. Noor bint Ali Alkhulaif, Minister of Sustainable Development and Chief Executive of the Economic Development Board and H.E. Mr. Khalid Ebrahim Humaidan, Governor of the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB).



The launch is another significant step in GFH’s digital transformation journey and its commitment to developing and launching innovative financial solutions in today’s fast-evolving digital landscape. The timing of the launch, in conjunction with FII, also highlights the Group's deep involvement in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as well as Bahrain’s ongoing digital transformation supported by the Economic Development Board and the CBB.



The launch of the app further signifies GFH’s commitment to harnessing the power of technology to enhance the delivery of its diversified investment services and solutions. The app boasts AI-powered technology, providing personalized investment insights, and a chatbot integrated with OpenAI for round-the-clock customer support. It also allows investors to subscribe to GFH’s investment funds through digital and crypto wallets, streamlining transactions and making it easier for clients to invest, among other innovative features.



Commenting on the launch, Mr. Hisham Alrayes, Group CEO of GFH, said "We are proud to unveil our new mobile app at such a prestigious and influential global event as the Future Investment Initiative, where our clients and other leading investors from around the world have gathered. Being a Strategic Partner of FII provides us with the perfect platform to showcase our innovative investment approach, diversified offerings and reach, as well as our latest cutting-edge digital solutions. The app’s unique features have the potential to revolutionize how our investors interact with the Group and their portfolios. This launch marks a milestone in our digital transformation journey and is a testament to our ongoing efforts to expand our investor base in the GCC and beyond by offering investments in sectors of strategic priority.”





