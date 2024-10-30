Q&A with Al Nassr manager, Stefano Pioli

(MENAFN- Hkstrategies) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – 30 October 2024:



1. How did you react when Al Nassr contacted you? What motivated you to accept this new challenge in your career?

I was very happy when Al Nassr contacted me because I wanted to start a new experience, different from the twenty years of coaching I had in Italy. They convinced me because Al Nassr is an important club, they have ambitions. Because the management with whom I spoke, I felt trust, I felt they want to grow and want to improve. The fact that there is Cristiano in the team was also an important thing and so I accepted very willingly with a lot of enthusiasm, with a great desire to be able to do well.



2. How motivated are you to go as far as possible this season and what are Al Nassr’s objectives this season?

We are very motivated to try to be competitive, to try to win. Al Nassr is a big club, an historic club in Saudi Arabia. It is clear that we have very strong rivals, but we want to reach that level.



3. How would you describe your coaching philosophy, and how has it evolved over the years?

It is clear that since I started, that was twenty-five years ago, I have changed a lot. Every experience has taught me, every group. Every team is different, every player is different. My philosophy is to try to improve the players that I have available, this is the main main objective. And then to create a work culture, to create a game mentality. To create, above all, the environment where we all try to give our best to always get more.



4. What excites you most about experiencing the Riyadh derby for the first time?

It will be a great experience. We face a team that seems unbeatable, that seems invincible. So, we will put ourselves to the test.



5. Do you see the Riyadh derby as a key moment in Al Nassr’s season, given its importance to the fans?

For sure, it’s a very important game. It is clear that the standings could take one way or another based on the result. So, if we put together the importance of the match at an atmosphere level, and the importance of the match at the level of the standings, it is clear that it will be the most important match of this period. We will prepare ourselves the best way to be ready.



6. You’ve coached in the Derby della Madonnina, one of the most iconic rivalries in world football. How do you expect the Riyadh derby to compare?

I don't know. Before judging, I have to live these emotions. So, it's clear that I have been hearing about it since I arrived. We expect a very warm atmosphere, very beautiful. Because those who do this sport can't wait to get on the field to face certain types of matches, with everything you feel in an important match. For sure, it will be a beautiful experience.



7. How do you think the Saudi Pro League can continue to grow and attract more international attention?

I think it is growing a lot. I think clubs are getting better and better structured. To develop their potential, both in terms of structure at the level of the individual sportsmen, but also to management and teams. I think that the level of the players is certainly a good level and therefore I think that there is everything to continue to grow to become an increasingly important championship.



8. What has impressed you most about working with Cristiano Ronaldo so far?

Of course, I have always thought that Cristiano is a great champion. But above all, a great professional with a great work ethic, a great culture of always trying to express oneself to the maximum. And therefore, I am discovering a boy who is no longer young, but with the same enthusiasm, with the same passion. As when he was a kid, he wanted to do things in wanting to always try to give the best, to reach the maximum, to score many goals and help the team. So, definitely a pleasant surprise.



9. What do you enjoy most about Saudi culture, and how the people welcomed you so far?

I am starting to discover it. Because I haven't been here long and at the beginning I did « hotel, pitch - hotel, pitch », because there was a need to know many things. I am definitely meeting very, very polite and very respectful people and this is a very, very positive thing for me.





MENAFN30102024007167009499ID1108834007