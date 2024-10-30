UAE’s Homegrown Brand SQUATWOLF Opens First-Ever flagship store in Dubai Mall

(MENAFN- Publsh) 30th October 2024, Dubai, United Arab Emirates– SQUATWOLF, the leading homegrown gym-wear fitness brand has officiallyopened its first-ever flagship store in the iconic Dubai Mall. For the first time in UAE, gym goers and fitness enthusiasts who have previously been procuring SQUATWOLF products online would get the opportunity to set foot in a physical store to explore productsof their choice.

SQUATWOLF to celebrate the momentous occasion launched a unique challenge for its community titled “Beat Yesterday’s Squat Record”, inviting influencers, fitness enthusiasts, and members of the community to test their limits by performing as many squats as possible in 60 seconds. The top 10 challengers were rewarded with the opportunity to open the store alongside SQUATWOLF’sco-founders, Wajdan Gul and Anam Khalid. The store launch drew thousands of fans, and the challenge quickly went viral, furthercementing SQUATWOLF’s reputation as a brand that resonates deeply with its audience.

Wajdan Gul, Co- founder & CEO of SQUATWOLF, shared their excitement on the launch of store, “It is indeed a proud moment for all of us to launch the first ever physical store of SQUATWOLF in the UAE. Opening our first store in the world’s biggest mall is a monumental homegrown milestone for us, but it’s the power of our pack that truly drives us. Without the community, none of thiswould have been possible, and from here, it only gets better, every single day.”

With over 120 million people anticipated to visit the iconic Dubai Mall, SQUATWOLF’s flagship store is placed at a prime locationgiving access to visitors to walk-in and select the products of their choice.

Since its inception in 2016, SQUATWOLF has grown to become a leading brand in the fitness and gym wear sector, embodying a commitment to innovating gymwear for the region while building a global presence. The Dubai Mall store marks a significant step inthe brand’s journey bringing their merchandise from their online platform to a store in the most sought-after location providing a physical space where fans and fitness enthusiasts can connect with SQUATWOLF’s unique vision and high-performance apparel.

“Dubai rewards hard workers. If you work hard, if you hustle right, you get what you work hard for. This is a city of opportunities. This is where 200-plus nationalities live. We have athletes from every background and every body type that we can put our product on and understand their preferences. The social activation and our wolf pack reflect who we are – bold, progressive, and deeply rooted in the pack community” added Anam Khalid, Co-founder & COO of SQUATWOLF reflecting on the brands journey so far.

With this new chapter, SQUATWOLF continues to redefine gym wear, uniting the region as one unstoppable pack. SQUATWOLF’s products are available in over 120 countries, and they have previously raised a $30 million funding from ASCA Capital, a $2.3 million investment from Disrupt along with opening a 20,000 square meter fulfilment center in Riyadh with a strong partner Starlinks in 2024. This center will enable 30,000 orders per day and ensure in-house last mile delivery solution and same day delivery in Riyadh and other major cities within KSA.

The brand plans to expand within UAE and the GCC region with new store launches coming up by the end of 2025 and buildingthe ever-growing wolf pack.





