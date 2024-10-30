World Green Economy Organization Announces Active Participation in COP29

(MENAFN- seen media) Dubai, UAE, 30 October 2024: The World Green Economy Organization (WGEO) has announced its participation in the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29), set to take place from 11 to 22 November 2024, in Baku, Azerbaijan. This global event focuses on addressing climate change through international cooperation and policy advancement.

WGEO’s pavilion in the Blue Zone will serve as a dynamic hub for discussions towards green policy, resilience, green technologies, and engagement. The pavilion’s agenda will align with COP29’s themes of enhancing ambition, enabling action, and delivering inclusive outcomes. It will be a platform for numerous high-level dialogues, interactive sessions, and media engagements, highlighting WGEO's commitment to global climate action and fostering new partnerships.

“We are enthusiastic to participate in COP29 as part of our commitment to advance the global green economy agenda. We are committed to supporting ambitious climate action and fostering equitable solutions. We believe that COP29 will build on the outcomes of previous editions, providing a platform to support substantial, rapid, and sustained emission reductions to keep global temperatures rise under control. We look forward to engaging with key leaders and stakeholders to shape innovative solutions for Green Economy Transition,” said Abdulrahim Sultan, Director General of WGEO.

Members and partners will be integral to WGEO’s pavilion at the event, showcasing their commitment and contributions to global climate action, sustainability, and the green transition. WGEO is gearing up for its active participation in the event, emphasizing its mission to foster global cooperation in achieving the green economy transition and inspiring the next generation of climate leaders and innovators.





MENAFN30102024007774016673ID1108833988