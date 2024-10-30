Modon sells out phase one of Maysan, a newly launched freehold development on Reem Island, within a few hours

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Abu Dhabi, UAE; 30 October 2024: Modon has announced complete sell-out of phase one of its high-end freehold residential development Maysan within the same day of launch. Located on Reem Island, the development is available to buyers of all nationalities. Blending innovation and creativity, the overall design of the over-600,000-square-metre project is inspired by boutique-style inside/outside living.

The keen interest in the properties, including 132 stacked maisonettes and 185 townhouses, demonstrates strong investor confidence in this unique value proposition that testifies to the superior quality of projects delivered by Modon.

Bill O’Regan, Group CEO of Modon Holding, said: “At Modon, we are on mission to build vibrant communities across Abu Dhabi and positioning the UAE capital as one of the world’s best places to live, invest and work. With Maysan, we seek to reimagine urban living and address gaps in the property market in the heart of the city.”

Targeting a diverse range of consumer segments in the UAE capital, including families, professionals, investors and expats, Maysan will feature curated lifestyle amenities, a community centre as well as beach and park access. Once completed, the development will comprise six distinct residential districts with spacious homes ranging from three- to five-bedroom units. Connected through a walkable green spine, the exclusive holistic living destination will promote wellness and a healthy lifestyle.

Ibrahim Al Maghribi, CEO of Modon Real Estate, said: “We are proud to see the high demand for phase one of the development, that brings brand-new residential offerings into the mix. Maysan is set to become a vibrant community that caters to a diverse range of residents, offering unparalleled lifestyle amenities and fostering a healthy, holistic living environment.”

Phase one of Maysan consists of two districts – Mayar and Thoraya. Offering the convenience of apartment living in a resort-style development, Mayar will bring maisonettes to Abu Dhabi for the first time, nestled within a secure gated community boasting a spacious park, perfect for leisurely strolls. Meanwhile, Thoraya will feature architecturally stunning townhouses, communal gardens, children’s play areas and a gym, all guarded by a private entrance, providing a perfect mix of relaxation and recreation while celebrating the beauty of nature.





