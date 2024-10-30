Dubai Municipality opens registration for third season of Souk Al-Freej, supporting local enterprise and community spirit

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 30 October 2024: Dubai Municipality has announced that registration is now open for the third season of Souk Al-Freej, an annual event dedicated to supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the Emirate. Set to run from 13 to 29 December 2024 at Al Warsan 3 Park and from 3 to 19 January 2025 at Al Barsha Lake Park, the souk offers local entrepreneurs and families a vibrant space to market and sell their products directly to the public.



Souk Al-Freej is a flagship community initiative organised by Dubai Municipality, with a mission to stimulate local production, entrepreneurship, and sustainable growth within Dubai’s economy. By creating new commercial avenues for Dubai’s small businesses, the souk encourages residents to support local enterprises and showcases the economic potential of homegrown brands. The event also contributes to Dubai's vision of enhancing quality of life and broadening economic inclusivity.



Ahmed Al-Zarouni, Director of the Public Parks Department at Dubai Municipality, remarked: “Dubai Municipality remains dedicated to fostering a culture of productive family businesses by offering SMEs a supportive and accessible environment in which they can promote and sell their goods.”

He added, “Souk Al-Freej is a place for all family members, where they can discover handmade products, enjoy food and drink, and take part in an array of workshops and entertainment designed for children.”



The first season of Souk Al-Freej attracted over 95,000 visitors, with attendance recorded at Al-Barsha Lake Park from 18 to 27 December 2022 and at Al-Warsan 3 Park from 1 to 15 January 2023. The second season saw an impressive turnout of over 160,000 visitors, including 46,679 at Al-Warsan 3 Park from 15 to 31 December 2023 and 113,733 at Al-Barsha Lake Park from 5 to 21 January 2024.



Souk Al-Freej will be open daily from 4:30 pm to 10:00 pm at each venue during the event dates. To support local enterprise, Dubai Municipality is offering 30 kiosks for home-based businesses and 10 kiosks for food and beverage vendors, with registrations open online.





