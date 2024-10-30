(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Webinar will discuss key strategies, asset and powertrain options going forward amid OEM offerings, trends and challenges

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fleet Advantage , a leading innovator in specialty financing, fleet data analytics, fleet management services, and life cycle cost management, announced today it will host a complimentary webinar, titled “Navigating Allocation & Powertrain Options: Data-Driven Truck Procurement Strategy Ahead of Upcoming Regulations,” on November 14 th at 12:00p.m. EDT . The webinar will discuss key procurement strategies with the data to support decision making for companies with heavy-duty truck fleets ahead of OEM allocation and supply chain challenges.

Brian Antonellis, CTP, Senior Vice President of Fleet Operations at Fleet Advantage and Mike Roeth, Executive Director at North American Council for Freight Efficiency (NACFE) , will discus the state of the industry, the need for proactive planning, and the impact the upcoming regulation mandates will have on fleet replacement.

With the EPA 2027 NOX rule and California Air Resources Board (CARB) driving the shift to zero-emission trucks , and other states following suit, organizations with transportation fleets are facing pivotal procurement decisions . The EPA's approval of California's mandate requires 50% of all heavy-duty truck sales to be zero-emission by 2035, with deadlines starting now.

ACT Research confirmed the new standards will result in the largest truck prebuy ever starting in 2025, however, with OEMs announcing they are going into allocation, the prebuy starts now! Additionally, supply chain disruptions and cost increases will result in rising diesel prices by $25,000-$30,000 per unit. Companies understand the importance of transitioning to a greener footprint , but the problem most organizations may run into is taking a reactionary approach to their procurement cycle - which will further create problems in supply chain availability.

Antonellis and Roeth will explain what type of data-driven strategies should be adopted for asset acquisition during this challenging period, including a multi-year procurement plan, developing a roadmap aligning with OEM offerings and market trends, scrutinizing performance data to optimize procurement strategies, as well as how organizations can leverage operating data to assess the viability of electric vehicles. Basic information about transport refrigeration units (TRUs) and electric transportation refrigeration units (eTRUs) will also be discussed. Additionally, participants will be able to understand the following:



The EPA & CARB prebuy timeline and real case studies and its effects to help ensure organizations take a proactive approach to their procurement cycles and powertrain options by planning over these next three years to achieve a lower total cost of ownership, while lowering their emissions.

Establishing a multi-year procurement plan, building a fleet modernization plan, and building an ESG roadmap. How their peers' lack of planning could present a perilous scenario for their truck acquisition strategies, according to a recent industry survey.



“Today's corporate transportation fleet executives face unprecedented challenges,” said Antonellis.“With CARB's zero-emission truck mandate looming, supply chain disruptions, and increased prebuy activity, it's important to develop a comprehensive, multi-year strategy for heavy-duty fleet procurement. Understanding the full life cycle of assets, implementing robust management practices, and leveraging flexible financing options are essential allowing executives to anticipate and plan for the transition to zero-emission vehicles, mitigating risks and optimizing investments.”

About NACFE

The North American Council for Freight Efficiency (NACFE) works to drive the development and adoption of efficiency enhancing, environmentally beneficial, and cost-effective technologies, services, and operational practices in the movement of goods across North America. NACFE provides independent, unbiased research, including Confidence Reports on available technologies and Guidance Reports on emerging ones, which highlight the benefits and consequences of each, and deliver decision-making tools for fleets, manufacturers, and others. NACFE partners with RMI on a variety of projects including the Run on Less freight efficiency demonstration series, electric trucks, emissions reductions, and low-carbon supply chains. Visit NACFE.org or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter: @NACFE_Freight

About Fleet Advantage

Fleet Advantage is the largest independent lessor for heavy-duty Class-8 trucks and has over $3 Billion in assets and over 30,000 units under its Life Cycle Cost Management program. This comprises a client portfolio of more than 50 of America's top corporate fleets, including five (5) of the top 10 private fleets in the country. Fleet Advantage guarantees the absolute lowest cost of operation by providing fleet asset management, financing solutions, and fleet analytics, using the latest equipment technology to achieve optimum vehicle productivity and maximum safety. Our model of TCO, clean diesel, and safety-enhanced trucks with shorter life cycles complement our customers' ESG goals. The accomplishments of Fleet Advantage and our leadership team continue to be recognized for tremendous growth and industry leadership with numerous awards, including Top Private Independent and Most Innovative Firm by the Monitor Daily, Top Software & Tech Awards, Top Women Associates in Finance, and Green Supply Chain Awards to name a few. The company has also been named to Inc. magazine's 500|5000 list of fastest growing companies in the nation.

