Bucks County Community College Foundation Announces Its Celebrating Student Success Fundraising Gala For November 16

Proud Bucks County Community College students gather for a group photo at the previous Gala on campus

Guests and students during cocktail hour at the inaugural Celebrating Student Success Gala held in 2022.

The Award-Winning 9-piece UPTOWN will be performing a mix of jazz, pop, rock, funk and R&B for guests, encouraging a night of dancing and celebrating at the Celebrating Student Success Gala Event on November 16th

The Festive Evening of Music, Dancing, & Community Supports the Bucks Student Student Emergency Fund & will honor the Michael G. Fitzpatrick Foundation Nov. 16

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Bucks County Community College Foundation (BCCCF) is delighted to announce the return of its biennial fundraising gala,“Celebrating Student Success,” set for Saturday, November 16, 2024. This exciting event will raise vital funds for the Bucks Student Emergency Fund, while also honoring the Michael G. Fitzpatrick Foundation for its enduring contributions to the Bucks community.The gala will take place in the historic Tyler Hall Mansion and its surrounding Tyler Gardens on the Newtown Campus. Guests will enjoy an elegant evening filled with live entertainment, dancing, auctions, and the opportunity to make a significant impact on the lives of Bucks County students.Proceeds from the event will support the Bucks Student Emergency Fund, which provides micro-grants to students facing unexpected financial hardships. These grants, which have helped more than 240 students to date, cover essential expenses such as food, auto repairs, and emergency childcare, ensuring students can stay on track toward their academic goals. The inaugural gala in 2022 raised over $90,000, and the Foundation hopes to exceed that amount this year.Tickets, sponsorships, and additional information can be found at celebratingstudentsuccess, or by contacting Andrew States, Interim Executive Director, at 215.968.8417.Honoring The Michael G. Fitzpatrick Foundation: This year's event will pay tribute to the Michael G. Fitzpatrick Foundation, with a special presentation titled“Michael G. Fitzpatrick: The Man and His Legacy.” The presentation will highlight the late Congressman's deep commitment to serving his community, and how the Fitzpatrick Scholars at Bucks County Community College continue his legacy of public service.As an Evening to Remember, the night's festivities will include:.Cocktail hour.Seated dinner.Live music and dancing, headlined by the return of the award-winning 9-piece UPTOWN BAND, whose electrifying performance in 2022 was a crowd favoriteGuests will also have the chance to participate in auctions, with exciting prizes up for grabs throughout the evening.About the Bucks Student Emergency Fund: Established in 2020 by the Bucks County Community College Foundation, the Bucks Student Emergency Fund helps students overcome financial challenges that could otherwise derail their education. The Fund provides micro-grants for critical expenses, including utility bills, emergency childcare, and food. Since its inception, the Fund has supported more than 240 students and continues to grow, thanks to community support.About The Michael G. Fitzpatrick Scholars Program: The Michael G. Fitzpatrick Scholars Program was created in memory of Congressman Michael G. Fitzpatrick, a dedicated public servant who served as a Bucks County Commissioner and U.S. Congressman. The program provides financial assistance to students in Bucks County who demonstrate both financial need and a commitment to public service, furthering Fitzpatrick's legacy of community support.About Bucks County Community College Foundation (BCCCF): Bucks County Community College Foundation's mission is to advance the College as a community of excellence and act as a supporting partner in Bucks County Community College's efforts to provide a quality education to all interested and active learners. The Foundation approaches local, regional, and national supporters to create partnerships and raise funds, assistance, and awareness in support of both new and existing educational opportunities. For more information about the event and sponsorship opportunities, visit .

