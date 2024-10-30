Invitation To Press- And Audio Conference Regarding Skanska's Interim Report Third Quarter 2024 On November 6

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Skanska's Interim report third quarter 2024 will be released on Wednesday, November 6 at 07:30 am CET.
The report will be presented by Anders Danielsson, Skanska's President and CEO, and Pontus Winqvist, acting EVP and CFO, at a press- and Audio conference at 10:00 am CET at Skanska's head office at Warfvinges väg 25 in Stockholm.
Participate in the audio conference, with the possibility to ask questions:
To improve the quality of sound during the Q&A for participants and presenters we are now providing an additional high quality audio link.
Preferred connection (web link): For best audio quality, please join the call from your phone via the HD Audio web link here: HD Audio link
Backup connection (phone number): If you need to call in via a telephone line use these numbers:
+46 (0)8 5051 0031
+44 (0) 207 107 06 13
+1 (1) 631 570 56 13
After the conference, there will be possibilities for individual meetings with Pontus Winqvist. To apply for a meeting please contact [email protected]
no later than November 4.
Antonia Junelind,
SVP, Investor Relations
Karolina Cederhage,
SVP, Communications
For further information please contact:
Antonia Junelind, Senior Vice President Investor Relations, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 448 62 61
Karolina Cederhage, Senior Vice President Communications, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 448 08 80
Håkan Ström, acting Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs, Skanska Group,tel: +46 (0)10 449 10 43
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99
