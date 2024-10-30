عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Invitation To Press- And Audio Conference Regarding Skanska's Interim Report Third Quarter 2024 On November 6


10/30/2024 9:31:17 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Skanska's Interim report third quarter 2024 will be released on Wednesday, November 6 at 07:30 am CET.

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The report will be presented by Anders Danielsson, Skanska's President and CEO, and Pontus Winqvist, acting EVP and CFO, at a press- and Audio conference at 10:00 am CET at Skanska's head office at Warfvinges väg 25 in Stockholm. The press conference will be webcasted live at , where it also will be posted shortly afterwards.

Participate in the audio conference, with the possibility to ask questions:

To improve the quality of sound during the Q&A for participants and presenters we are now providing an additional high quality audio link.

  • Preferred connection (web link): For best audio quality, please join the call from your phone via the HD Audio web link here: HD Audio link
  • Backup connection (phone number): If you need to call in via a telephone line use these numbers:
    • +46 (0)8 5051 0031
    • +44 (0) 207 107 06 13
    • +1 (1) 631 570 56 13

After the conference, there will be possibilities for individual meetings with Pontus Winqvist. To apply for a meeting please contact [email protected]
no later than November 4.

Welcome!

Antonia Junelind,
SVP, Investor Relations

Karolina Cederhage,
SVP, Communications

For further information please contact:

Antonia Junelind, Senior Vice President Investor Relations, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 448 62 61

Karolina Cederhage, Senior Vice President Communications, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 448 08 80

Håkan Ström, acting Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs, Skanska Group,tel: +46 (0)10 449 10 43

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at .

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4058639

The following files are available for download:

Press invitation Q3 2024

SOURCE Skanska

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN30102024003732001241ID1108833935


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search