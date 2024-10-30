Solar Together, For A Green World, Astronergy's Call To Action For A Sustainable Future

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Astronergy proudly announces the launch of its 2024 Branding Campaign, themed "Solar Together, For A Green World." This year's campaign mainly focuses on telling about Astronergy's

globalization strategy.



In October 2023, Astronergy first unveiled its yearly branding campaign themed "From Zero to Zero," showcasing the company's unwavering commitment to sustainable practices.

Astronergy 2024 Branding Campaign kicked off with the premiere of a brand-new corporate video, introducing Astronergy's R&D advantages and achievements, sustainable development, and global vision.

This campaign is not merely a branding activity, but a clear call to action for creating a more sustainable future. Through a series of events, including Astronergy Factory Tour (AFT), an inspiring 18th-anniversary video, media open day, and

global project showcasing, Astronergy invites global stakeholders in the solar industry to connect and collaborate. From customers to suppliers, industry experts to media friends, the company seeks to forge meaningful partnerships with a shared vision for sustainability.

Over the years, Astronergy has been pushing boundaries for technological innovation to constantly provide module products with higher efficiency.

The upgrade from TOPCon 3.0 to TOPCon 4.0 cell technology has resulted in cell efficiency reaching up to 27.17%. By introducing advanced technologies such as SMBB, ZBB, light redirecting film, large-size rectangular wafers, AI, etc., Astronergy ensures exceptional product performance and reliability. By May 31st, 2024, the company's global module shipment hit 100GW, supported by 11 manufacturing bases worldwide.

Astronergy calls on individuals, solar businesses, and solar communities worldwide to join this campaign. For more information about the campaign and upcoming events, please visit .

