BOLLINGER MOTORS DELIVERS FIRST BOLLINGER B4 ALL-ELECTRIC TRUCKS TO THE WEST COAST

Bollinger Motors

today announced it has made its first customer delivery on the West Coast, sending three 2025 Bollinger B4 Chassis Cabs to TEC Equipment's dealerships in Lacey, Washington; Fontana, California; and Oakland, California. The vehicles' total retail value equals nearly $500,000.

Bollinger B4

The Bollinger B4 Chassis Cab is an all-new, all-electric Class 4 commercial truck designed from the ground up with extensive fleet and upfitter input. Bollinger's unique chassis design protects the 158-kilowatt-hour battery pack and components to offer unparalleled capability and safety in the commercial market.

"The West Coast represents a critical region of the country for electric vehicle success, and today's deliveries to TEC Equipment are significant steps forward for Bollinger Motors," said Jim Connelly, chief revenue officer for Bollinger Motors. "TEC Equipment is a well-respected dealer and an important partner for our West Coast success. We look forward to working with them to build the Bollinger Motors presence in several markets."

The 2025 Bollinger B4 Chassis Cab is qualified for federal clean vehicle tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act of $40,000 per vehicle. Additional state incentives can push total savings to in excess of $100,000.

TEC Equipment is a family-owned, full-service truck and trailer dealership founded in 1976. The company is headquartered in

Portland, Ore., and has more than 30 locations across eight states. As a full-service dealership, TEC offers truck and trailer sales, parts, service, leasing, rental, insurance, financing, towing and recovery equipment, auto transportation equipment and services, and ZEV consulting.



"This is an exciting moment for TEC Equipment as we help bring the newest OEM in the trucking industry to market," said

Chris Thompson, TEC Equipment's vice president of truck sales. "Bollinger Motors is making an all-electric truck that is well suited to help companies meet their commercial fleet needs and we are looking forward to bringing it to current and new customers up and down the West Coast."

Bollinger Motors has passed numerous milestones in the past several months including its production launch on Sept. 16; regulatory achievements including CARB certification, FMVSS compliance, and receiving the Certificate of Conformity from the Environmental Protection Agency; a 145 vehicle sale to Momentum Group; a 70 vehicle sale to Doering Fleet Management; a 50 vehicle sale to EnviroCharge; the addition of TEC Equipment, Affinity Truck Center, Nacarato Truck Centers, Nuss Truck & Equipment, and LaFontaine Automotive Group as dealers and service centers; securing Our Next Energy in Novi, Michigan, to supply battery packs; providing a full warranty coverage of the B4 chassis cab; and announcing Syncron as its warranty administration partner and Amerit Fleet Solutions as its mobile service provider.

ABOUT BOLLINGER MOTORS

Founded in 2015 by

Robert Bollinger, Bollinger Motors, Inc. is a U.S.-based company headquartered in

Oak Park, Michigan.

Bollinger Motors is developing all-electric commercial chassis cab trucks, Classes 4-6. In September of 2022, Bollinger Motors became a majority-owned company of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:

MULN ). Learn more at



and

.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Bollinger Motors and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include: (a) Bollinger Motors' ability to finalize a sales agreement with Doering Fleet Management, EnviroCharge, and Momentum Groups and deliver purchased vehicles on schedule; (b) Bollinger Motors' continued partnership with Affinity Truck Center, Nacarato Truck Centers, TEC Equipment, Nuss Truck & Equipment, and LaFontaine Automotive Group as dealers and service centers; (c) Bollinger Motors' continued partnership with Our Next Energy as a battery supplier; (d) Bollinger Motors' continued relationship with Syncron as its warranty administration provider; (e) Bollinger Motors' continued relationship with Amerit Fleet Solutions as its mobile service provider; and (f) the ability of Bollinger Motors and its dealer partners to sell the Bollinger B4 to customers at suggested retail value.

Additional examples of such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: (i) Bollinger Motors' ability (or inability) to obtain additional financing in sufficient amounts or on acceptable terms when needed; (ii) Bollinger Motors' ability to maintain existing, and secure additional, contracts with manufacturers, parts and other service providers relating to its business; (iii) Bollinger Motors' ability to successfully expand in existing markets and enter new markets; (iv) Bollinger Motors' ability to successfully manage and integrate any acquisitions of businesses, solutions or technologies; (v) unanticipated operating costs, transaction costs and actual or contingent liabilities; (vi) the ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; (vii) adverse effects of increased competition on Bollinger Motors' business; (viii) changes in government licensing and regulation that may adversely affect Bollinger Motors' business; (ix) the risk that changes in consumer behavior could adversely affect Bollinger Motors' business; (x) Bollinger Motors' ability to protect its intellectual property; (xi) the vehicles developed will perform as expected and (xii) local, industry and general business and economic conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K filed by Mullen Automotive, Inc., of which Bollinger Motors is a partially owned subsidiary, with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Bollinger Motors anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions, and expectations to change. Bollinger Motors assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Bollinger Motors' plans and expectations as of any subsequent date.

