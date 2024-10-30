Heroes Helping Communities Affected By Hurricane Helene

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Pennsylvania School Bus and Van Drivers Rally to Support Residents in

Western North Carolina.

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Krise , the Punxsutawney, PA-based partner of American Student Transportation Partners (ASTP) and a leader in safe, reliable student transportation across Pennsylvania, is actively working to provide relief to those affected by Hurricane Helene. Established in 2021, ASTP is driving the future of student transportation by focusing on customers, embracing technology, and leading with a people-first approach. The company refers to its team members as "HEROES"

and has built contemporary and digitally enabled marketing, recruiting, and training programs. ASTP seeks to deliver great service, every day, to families, students, and business partners.



School bus and van drivers play an essential role in the lives of children, and the Krise HEROES go above and beyond to ensure the welfare and well-being of their students and the communities they serve. When the news about the devastating impact of Hurricane Helene on Western North Carolina reached Krise Transportation, the team of HEROES knew they had to act.

Team members at the Pennsylvania-based company quickly mobilized its 32 school bus terminals across the commonwealth to collect essential supplies for those affected by the storm. Krise Transportation reached out to its employees, their families, and local communities for donations of much-needed items such as water, non-perishable food, blankets, and other necessities. The overwhelming response resulted in enough supplies to fill two semi-trucks, which will be delivered to the Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry (ABCCM) on November 7, 2024.

"Krise Transportation bus and van drivers are at the core of our operations. This dedicated team has made a significant impact in their communities throughout Pennsylvania. By reaching across state lines to support those in need, we demonstrate that compassion knows no boundaries. Together, we can truly make a difference" – states Mike Massaro, President of Krise Transportation, Inc.

About Krise Transportation



Krise Transportation, Inc., a leader in Pennsylvania for safe and reliable student transportation, holds a single vision of being the student transportation provider of choice for education partners in Pennsylvania. Krise's mission is to create and maintain reliable, efficient, and safe transportation programs.



Krise Transportation is built on the principle that every child deserves equal access to education. The Krise team brings this principle to life through comprehensive student transportation programs, providing the labor, training, equipment, and operational expertise our school districts deserve.



Learn more about Krise Transportation .



About ASTP

American Student Transportation Partners (ASTP)

is a growing network of premium student transportation providers who are committed to delivering high quality service in a safe and reliable manner in the communities they serve. ASTP's family of businesses are passionate about people and service as they work to provide students and families with access to education.

Learn more about

American Student Transportation Partners .

