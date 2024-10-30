Kulicke & Soffa Schedules Fourth Quarter 2024 Conference Call For 8:00 AM EST, November 14Th, 2024
Date
10/30/2024 9:19:49 AM
SINGAPORE, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc.
(NASDAQ:KLIC ) ("Kulicke & Soffa", "K&S" or the "Company"), a global leader in the design and manufacture of semiconductor, LED and electronic assembly equipment, today announced that a conference call is scheduled to discuss the Company's fourth fiscal quarter 2024 financial results and its business outlook, on Thursday, November 14, 2024, at 8:00 am EST.
The Company will issue its fourth fiscal quarter 2024 financial results in the evening of Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at approximately 4:00 pm EST.
To access the conference call, interested parties may call +1-877-407-8037 or internationally +1-201-689-8037. A live webcast and replay of the webcast will also be available at kns.
A replay will be available from approximately one hour after the completion of the call through November 21, 2024, by calling toll-free +1-877-660-6853 or internationally +1-201-612-7415 and using the replay ID number of 13743544.
About Kulicke & Soffa
Founded in 1951, Kulicke & Soffa specializes in developing cutting-edge semiconductor and electronics assembly solutions enabling a smart and more sustainable future. Our ever-growing range of products and services supports growth and facilitates technology transitions across large-scale markets, such as advanced display, automotive, communications, compute, consumer, data storage, energy storage and industrial.
Contacts
Kulicke & Soffa
Marilyn Sim
Public Relations
P: +65-6880-9309
[email protected]
Kulicke & Soffa
Joseph Elgindy
Investor Relations
P: +1-215-784-7500
[email protected]
SOURCE Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc.
