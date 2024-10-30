Yesway Pledges Support To Communities Affected By The Flooding In Roswell, New Mexico

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Customers and supplier partners are invited to join and donate

at all Yesway and Allsup's store locations in support of Roswell Strong

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Yesway , one of the country's fastest growing convenience store chains, today announced its commitment to donate $100,000 to the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico (CFSNM) in support of the Roswell, New Mexico community after the recent devastating floods. The floods caused extensive damage to homes, businesses, and other property in Roswell, the town where the Allsup's brand began and where today five local Allsup's stores serve as community hubs.

As the company has done in the past, Yesway invites its Yesway and Allsup's customers, fans, friends, and supplier partners to join these efforts and donate as well.

Through November 30, 2024, Yesway and Allsup's customers are invited to make $1.00, $5.00, $10.00 (or larger) donations at checkout to benefit the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico .

As reported by the Roswell Daily Record, early in the evening of October 19, "...it began to rain and hail around Roswell, with rainfall totaling 5.78 inches within six hours, exceeding all previous records. Throughout that night, Roswell's streets, buildings and homes were deluged and damaged by the rushing water.

As the storm thrashed Roswell, the Pecos Valley Dispatch Center received over 400 calls for service by stranded motorists and people who reported four or five feet of water flowing into their homes and other buildings." The ultimate extent of the damage is still to be tallied and rehabilitation efforts to the area are expected to take years.

"The CFSNM Team and Board of Directors is honored to continue our partnership with Yesway. The Yesway team is committed to supporting the communities they serve, and we are touched by their support for Roswell and surrounding areas in Chaves County, New Mexico. These dollars will help individuals and families affected by the floods," said Terra V. Winter, President and CEO, Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico

"At Yesway, we feel it is essential to support our friends and neighbors who live and work in Roswell, New Mexico," said Tom Trkla, Yesway's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We hope that our donation of $100,000 helps the families and community members who have been affected by these overwhelming floods, and we hope our Yesway and Allsup's customers across the nine states in which we operate will join us by making donations at their local stores as well. In addition, we invite our supplier partners to join with us in raising funds for Roswell. Every generous donation will help us in supporting those who have been affected to recover."

"Southern New Mexico has faced profound devastation in recent months, yet heroes are rising to the occasion. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Yesway and Allsup's for their extraordinary support and generous contribution to The Greatest Needs Fund for Roswell and Chaves County. Your commitment to helping those affected by the catastrophic floods is a beacon of hope. Thank you for making a difference across southern New Mexico," said Diana O'Brien, Director of Impact and Outreach, Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico.

To find the Yesway or Allsup's store closest to you where donations to Yesway's fundraising campaign can be made, please visit Yesway/locations or Allsups/locations/ .

About Yesway: Yesway is one of the fastest-growing convenience store operators in the United States. Established in 2015, Yesway is a multi-branded platform headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, operating 436 stores across Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma, and Nebraska. Yesway operates its portfolio primarily under two successful brands, Yesway and Allsup's, featuring a leading food service offering that includes Allsup's famous deep-fried burrito. Yesway stores offer various high-quality grocery items and private-label products, serving as the convenience retail destination of choice in many rural and suburban markets. The Yesway team has a successful track record of growth through acquisitions and is well-positioned to continue expanding its market position and store count. Yesway has received numerous industry awards for its growth initiatives, management team, loyalty program, and employees' contributions to the industry. yesway

About The Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico:

The Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico serves as a community resource, connects donors to needs, and supports charitable organizations in their work. At the Community Foundation, we are committed to improving the quality of life in Southern New Mexico now and for generations to come. We stand together with our community partners, helping students reach their goals through scholarships, supporting nonprofits in sustaining their crucial missions, and elevating organizations and individuals in ways that create positive change. As a center for charitable giving, we support countless meaningful causes in the twelve counties we serve, which include: Catron, Chaves, Doña Ana, Eddy, Grant, Hidalgo, Lea, Lincoln, Luna, Otero, Sierra & Socorro.

