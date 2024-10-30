TRM Labs And Flashpoint Join Forces To Enhance Visibility Into Cyberattacks Involving Cryptocurrencies

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TRM Labs and Flashpoint have announced a strategic partnership to strengthen cybersecurity efforts by integrating Flashpoint's threat intelligence into TRM Labs' blockchain intelligence platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRM Labs, a global leader in blockchain intelligence, and Flashpoint, a global leader in threat intelligence, have joined forces to integrate their intelligence networks and give customers unprecedented visibility into cybercriminal activity on blockchain networks.

Disrupting criminal networks is increasingly vital to keep the crypto ecosystem safe from illicit actors and allow it to grow for lawful users. According to a report from TRM Labs , in 2023, criminals handled over USD 34 billion in cryptocurrency. However, by leveraging advanced threat and blockchain intelligence tools, governments and law enforcement agencies have been able to heavily disrupt criminal networks.

TRM Labs makes it easier for investigators to uncover connections between disparate data sources by reducing the need for manual intelligence checks across multiple platforms. Through this strategic partnership, TRM Labs has integrated Flashpoint's data directly into its blockchain intelligence platform.

Investigators that use TRM Labs will now benefit from Flashpoint's threat intelligence data within TRM Forensics , including comprehensive details on threat actors, malicious content, illicit forum conversations, and both current and historical information from dark web and social media sources. Users with a Flashpoint license can dive deeper into these insights using Flashpoint's Ignite Threat Intelligence Platform.

“This integration enables investigators to quickly access TRM and Flashpoint's threat intelligence in one place, accelerating their ability to detect illicit activity, identify threat actors, and recover stolen funds,” said Esteban Castaño, CEO of TRM Labs.

“Our partnership with TRM Labs illustrates the remarkable potential of uniting blockchain intelligence and threat data to outmaneuver cyber adversaries,” said Josh Lefkowitz, CEO and founder of Flashpoint.“By integrating our industry-leading data into TRM Labs Forensics, investigators are equipped with deep insight into threat actors within the crypto ecosystem, enhancing their ability to detect and disrupt illicit activities within blockchain networks.”

This partnership bolsters TRM Labs' threat intelligence that includes Chainabuse , the largest crypto-related scam and fraud victim reporting platform.

About TRM Labs

TRM Labs provides blockchain intelligence to help government agencies investigate and build cases for digital asset fraud and financial crime. TRM's blockchain intelligence platform includes solutions to follow the money, identify illicit actors, build cases, and construct an operating picture of threats. TRM is trusted by a growing number of leading agencies worldwide who rely on TRM for their blockchain intelligence needs. TRM is based in San Francisco, CA, and is hiring across engineering, product, sales, and data science. To learn more, visit .

About Flashpoint

Flashpoint is the leader and largest private provider of threat data and intelligence. We empower mission-critical businesses and governments worldwide to decisively confront complex security challenges, reduce risk, and improve operational resilience amid fast-evolving threats. Through the Flashpoint Ignite platform, we deliver unparalleled depth, breadth and speed of data from highly relevant sources, enriched by human insights. Our solutions span cyber threat intelligence, vulnerability intelligence, geopolitical risk, physical security, fraud and brand protection. The result: our customers safeguard critical assets, avoid financial loss, and protect lives. Discover more at flashpoint.io .

