Apple Products Less Likely To Be Impacted By Outages, Kandji Data Reveals

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While cyberattacks continue to rise , the majority of IT professionals (72%) believe that Apple products are more secure than other end-user devices, according to a new survey released today by Kandji , the Apple endpoint management and security platform. Despite the growing threats, the security benefits of Apple products remain a contributing factor to Apple's growth in the enterprise, with over three-fourths of IT professionals reporting that Apple products are easier to secure than other end-user devices, and the majority (59%) stating that they are less likely to be impacted by widespread cyber outages.

The third annual“Apple in the Enterprise” survey explores Apple's continued growth in the enterprise, the security and reliability benefits of Apple products, and how IT professionals feel about the use and regulation of artificial intelligence (AI) in the workplace.

Commissioned by Kandji and conducted by Dimensional Research, the global survey gathered insights from more than 300 IT professionals with responsibility for the management and delivery of Apple products to employees at a company with more than 1,000 employees and more than 500 end-user devices - including more than 100 C-level (CIO, CTO, CISO, etc.) executives. Key findings include:

Increased iPad, iPhone, and Mac Use Adds to Continued Apple Product Growth in Enterprise



73% of organizations report that the number of Apple products has increased over the last year, driven primarily by employee preference (76%), security (50%), and reliability (43%).

80% of C-level executives report that Apple growth is driven by employee demand.

69% of organizations report that use of iPhone has increased over the last year, driven primarily by employee preference (73%), reliability (56%), and security (56%).

45% of organizations report that the use of iPad has increased over the last year, driven primarily by mobility needs (75%) and hybrid/remote work (61%). 67% of IT professionals expect Apple Vision Pro to be a business productivity solution, not just a personal entertainment unit.



Security Remains Key Benefit of Apple Device Use



77% of IT professionals agree Apple products are easier to secure than Windows and Android.

72% of IT professionals believe that Apple products are more secure than other end-user devices.

59% of IT professionals report that Apple products are less likely to be impacted by widespread cyber outages. 58% of IT professionals say security is a top benefit received from use of Apple products, a notable 10% increase from 2023 .

Despite Concerns About Artificial Intelligence Overall, IT Professionals Believe Apple Does More to Protect End-User Privacy



92% of IT professionals have concerns about AI, citing worries about errors/inaccuracies (68%), privacy (66%), and security (64%).

72% of C-level executives report concerns about AI causing errors.

71% of IT professionals say when it comes to AI, Apple does more to protect end-user privacy than other vendors.

67% of companies have implemented restrictions around the use of AI, including published policies (69%), access controls (65%), and user education (59%). 54% of IT professionals say IT operations and security share the responsibility of managing restrictions on the use of AI.



“It's become abundantly clear that no business is immune to cyberattacks. But there are choices IT and security leaders can make that reduce the risk and impact these bad actors have on the overall organization, one of which is to expand their adoption of Apple products,” said Adam Pettit, CEO and co-founder of Kandji.“Amid the evolving threat landscape, the confidence IT professionals place in Apple products speaks volumes about their irrefutable advantages and resilience. Apple's commitment to security remains a driving force behind its growth, especially as AI reshapes the workplace. I am excited to witness the limitless potential and business value Apple continues to bring to the enterprise.”

To download a full copy of the report, please visit

Survey Methodology

This survey was conducted by Dimensional Research and commissioned by Kandji. A total of 314 qualified participants completed the survey. All participants had direct responsibility for

selection, delivery, or management of Apple devices to employees and worked at a company with more than 500 end-user devices and more than 1,000 employees. Participants represented a wide range of job levels, industries, and global regions. This survey included over 100 C-level (CIO, CTO, CISO, etc.) executives.

About Kandji

Kandji is the Apple endpoint management and security platform. Kandji empowers companies to manage and secure Apple devices in the enterprise and at scale. By centrally securing and managing your Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV devices, IT and InfoSec teams can save countless hours of manual, repetitive work with features like one-click compliance templates and more than 150 pre-built automations, apps, and workflows. Learn more at .

