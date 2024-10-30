TIME Names Aporia One Of The World's Best Inventions Of 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Guardrails by Aporia recognized for groundbreaking AI technology

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aporia , the leading AI control platform, today announced that it has been selected as one of TIME's 2024 Best Inventions , which features pioneering innovations redefining the way we live.

Aporia's Guardrails , the company's tool that mitigates evolving AI risks in real-time, has been recognized as one of the 10 companies in the AI category. As Gartner highlights the growing importance of AI governance platforms, which help organizations manage the legal, ethical, and operational performance of their AI systems, Guardrails empowers companies to control, validate, and secure their AI systems effectively.

“We're incredibly proud to see Aporia's Guardrails recognized by TIME as one of the year's best inventions,” said Liran Hason, CEO of Aporia.“Aporia is committed to making AI applications safer and more reliable for everyone-from businesses to everyday consumers. We're developing rigorous Guardrail policies, implementing advanced capabilities to ensure compliance with AI regulations in the EU and US, expanding capabilities to secure a broader range of AI systems, and welcoming new customers. Our Guardrails do more than manage glitches; they empower companies to deploy AI that users can trust.”

Aporia was chosen through a thorough process where TIME's global editors and correspondents assess each candidate based on several critical factors, such as originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact.

Of the new list, TIME's editors write:“The result is a list of 200 groundbreaking inventions (and 50 special mention inventions)-including the world's largest computer chip, a humanoid robot joining the workforce, and a bioluminescent houseplant-that are changing how we live, work, play, and think about what's possible.”

This recognition marks another milestone for the company, which has also been named a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum. Aporia recently announced partnerships with Google Cloud and Microsoft, and continues to be trusted by leading organizations such as Bosch, Lemonade, Course Hero, Munich RE, and Sixt.

In the coming months, Aporia will continue its commitment to ensure AI applications are safe and trustworthy for all-from businesses to everyday consumers. The company will be introducing new Guardrail policies, as well as launching new dashboard features and capabilities for securing additional types of AI.

About Aporia

Aporia is the creator of the multiSLM Guardrail Detection Engine that is used by Engineers to make their AI agents safe and reliable. Founded in 2019 and recognized as a TIME Best Invention for 2024 and a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum, Aporia is trusted by Fortune 500s such as Bosch, Course Hero, Lemonade, Munich RE, and Sixt. Aporia is committed to helping companies deliver AI applications that are reliable, responsible, and safe through the use of AI Guardrails. For more information, visit .

