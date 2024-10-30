Haivision Releases Free Video Player For Real-Time ISR Streams

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Haivision Play ISR software application plays low-latency streams and embedded KLV metadata for ISR and defense applications

MONTREAL, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haivision Systems Inc. (“Haivision”) (TSX: HAI), a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions, today announced the general availability of Haivision Play ISR, a free and easily-available desktop video player designed specifically for defense and ISR professionals.

Haivision Play ISR prioritizes low-latency playback of live video with KLV metadata. It enables users to see events unfolding in real-time with metadata providing more awareness than just video alone. The geospatial information contained within KLV-formatted MISB/STANAG metadata provides the crucial context needed for a more complete understanding of mission-critical situations.

Combined with market-leading solutions such as the Makito video encoder and Kraken video processing platform, Play ISR completes Haivision's end-to-end ISR ecosystem by providing customers with a suite of products that support each critical step along ISR video workflows – from contribution from the field of operation, to distribution to command and control centers, and visualization for real-time analysis and decision-making.

“Playback of low latency video alongside KLV metadata in a free, easy-to-use desktop application, empowers Play ISR users with the real-time situational awareness they need to make faster, more informed decisions in the field,” says John Leipper, Defense Product Manager, Haivision.“This combination of features is unmatched in the market and underscores Haivision's commitment to supporting the work of defense and ISR teams."

Available for download as an application for Windows, Mac OS, and Linux, Haivision Play ISR features a user-friendly interface suitable for all users.

Key features:



Playback low-latency video for real-time situational awareness.

Decodes and displays KLV-formatted MISB geospatial metadata.

View live video encoded in H.264/AVC and H.265/HEVC.

Play video streams with UDP and SRT protocols.

Download for free for Windows, Mac OS, and Linux. Easily setup and configure.

Haivision Play ISR equips defense and ISR professionals with the tools they need to make informed decisions in real-time. Download Haivision Play ISR for free today and experience the benefits of low-latency video and KLV metadata for ISR workflows.

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision making. We provide high quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open sourced its award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded four Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit Haivision at haivision.com.

Jennifer Gazin

514.334.5445 ext 8309

