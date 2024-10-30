Fast Simon Delivers No-Code AI-Powered Search And Merchandising Optimizations To Shopify B2B

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Modern AI shopping optimization for B2B in a simple, scalable and seamlessly integrated Shopify and Fast Simon solution

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fast Simon , a Shopify Plus Certified App Partner , today unveiled a new no-code Shopify B2B solution that delivers powerful AI search and merchandising optimization to dramatically improve traditionally complex B2B and wholesale experiences and conversions.

Relationship-driven B2B e-commerce shopping experiences are racing online. Two-thirds of B2B buyers now start and consume dozens of pieces of content and digital experiences before purchasing. But merchants struggle to digitally engage with wholesale and B2B customers who are more segmented and nuanced than B2C buyers. B2B eCommerce is challenging as each customer is entitled to a different subset of the catalog with different pricing. Also, B2B commerce involves searching for SKUs, part numbers, and manufacturer numbers, which is an error-prone process.

Fast Simon now integrates seamlessly with Shopify B2B to simplify wholesale and other form of B2B e-commerce to deliver:



Customer-Specific Product Publishing with a specific set of products per customer.

Price Lists that can be assigned per customer

Search by SKU, Part Number, or Manufacturer Number that automatically eliminates common search errors with sophisticated product names and attributes.

Product Finders that deliver desired search results within unique industries, like automotive, beauty and fashion. Boost Store Performance & SEO using Smart Rendering to ensure the very best customer experience and search engine optimization.



“B2B and wholesale buyers often have their own agreements, pricing, payment terms and other conditions with merchants. Combined with complicated SKUs, longer sales cycles and fluctuating inventory and supply chain conditions, it can be difficult to personalize your B2B experiences,” said Zohar Gilad, founder and CEO of Fast Simon.“Thousands of Shopify B2C merchants that already leverage Fast Simon's AI-powered solutions for B2C shopping can now standardize on a seamlessly integrated, no-code Fast Simon and Shopify combination across both B2C and B2B efforts.”

To learn more about Fast Simon's Shopify integrations, visit the company website or the Shopify App Store .

About Fast Simon

Fast Simon leads the industry in AI-powered shopping optimization by dramatically increasing conversion and AOV through search, discovery, merchandising and personalization. It leverages AI to enable new and greatly improved forms of eCommerce and deliver significant productivity gains to merchants while leaving humans in control. Fast Simon's scalable self-service solutions integrate with all major eCommerce platforms and power thousands of online brands, including Steve Madden, White Fox Boutique and HEYDUDE. For more information, visit fastsimon.com and follow the company on LinkedIn , Facebook and X .

