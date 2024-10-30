Flourish Launches Integration With XLR8 RIA CRM Platform

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Improved Efficiencies for Advisors to Access Clients' Held-Away Assets like Cash Through XLR8 Integration

New York, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flourish , a that provides innovative access to products that help registered advisors (“RIAs”) improve their clients' financial outcomes, today announced an integration with Concenter Services' XLR8 CRM , a highly customized version of Salesforce built specifically for financial services firms like RIAs. The integration allows RIAs to leverage the data stored in XLR8/Salesforce to launch and prefill Flourish account applications.

Financial advisors use XLR8 to efficiently manage client data and automate common processes to help grow their practices and better serve clients. Over 850 RIAs invite their clients to Flourish Cash , giving clients a way to earn more on their held-away cash while ensuring it's safe with elevated FDIC insurance coverage through its Program Banks. By integrating with XLR8, advisors can seamlessly access Flourish data, streamline operations, and improve the overall client experience. This integration is already active and in use.

"Our goal is to bring easy access to Flourish throughout the advisor technology ecosystem. With numerous firms already using both XLR8 and Flourish, we are pleased to now integrate to improve the advisor experience,” said Max Lane, Flourish CEO.“Simplifying client onboarding by pre-filling information eliminates friction and better enables firms to effortlessly incorporate Flourish Cash into their practices. RIAs know that clients want to earn more on their cash: 92% of advisors report that their clients have expressed interest in high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) . An invitation to Flourish makes it easy for advisors to provide a solution.”

"We're excited to bring our advisors more valuable services from within the XLR8 platform. This integration makes it easier than ever for advisors to help clients earn more on their cash by leveraging the CRM data that's already in XLR8. This solution streamlines operations and delivers an improved experience for advisors and clients,” said Maria Pezzino, Business Development Manager at XLR8.

Over 850 RIAs managing over $1.5 trillion in combined assets trust Flourish to help them bring more assets into their orbit. The Flourish platform allows advisors to feature their firm's branding as well as provide client-friendly marketing materials, robust and customizable compliance resources, premium customer support, and more.

Flourish has deep integrations across the RIA ecosystem, allowing advisors to incorporate our products into their existing workflows while seamlessly serving clients. To learn more about Flourish's integrations with the RIA techstack, including XLR8, please visit: .

