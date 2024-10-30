Credent Wealth Management Announces Public Launch Of Credent Advisor Solutions (CAS), A Turnkey Asset Management Platform

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As the premier TAMP for advisors contemplating succession planning, CAS introduces a built-in pathway for growth and transition

Auburn, IN, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CX Institutional, LLC d/b/a Credent Wealth Management (“Credent”), a fee-only RIA headquartered in Indiana, is excited to announce the public launch of Credent Advisor Solutions (“CAS”), a Turnkey Asset Management (TAMP). CAS provides an invaluable built-in succession plan option, making it the premier choice for those looking to explore flexible pathways for growth and continuity. Since its inception in 2016, CAS has only been available to the RIA's network of advisors, but through this initiative, any advisor is now able to utilize Credent's back-office support and investment solutions while maintaining ownership of their business, making it an ideal first step for those wanting to explore a partnership with Credent.

"Credent Advisor Solutions is not just another service; it's an entry point for advisors who may not be ready to merge with a partner fully but are looking for ways to enhance their practice," said David Hefty, CEO of Credent Wealth Management . "For the first time, advisors can take gradual steps toward partnership, allowing them to offload non-core activities and focus on what matters most: their clients. CAS was launched in response to feedback from advisors who, while not yet ready to transition out of the business, wanted to take advantage of Credent's proven platform with an eye toward a long-term partnership," Hefty added.

Credent Advisor Solutions offers flexible options for advisors to join, including B2B partnerships, 1099 agreements, or minority interest arrangements-providing the adaptability advisors have been asking for.

CAS offers state-of-the-art technology solutions designed to streamline operations and enhance cybersecurity, ensuring advisors can work efficiently while safeguarding client data. Additionally, advisors gain access to exclusive investment opportunities that may not be available to smaller firms, allowing them to provide enhanced offerings to their clients. With dedicated teams managing operational functions, the TAMP frees advisors to concentrate on building and nurturing client relationships, ultimately improving client interactions and satisfaction.

"Our goal is to cultivate long-term, meaningful partnerships with advisors who align with our vision for growth and succession rather than simply prioritizing asset accumulation," added Hefty.“Collaborating with us offers more than just access to resources; it's about facilitating a seamless transition when an advisor chooses to retire or exit the business, preserving their legacy and client relationships for the future.”

This announcement comes shortly after Credent reported a strategic investment from Crestline Investors , an alternative investment manager with over $18 billion in AUM. Those funds will continue to fuel Credent's active M&A strategy and be used to further invest in the business, specifically CAS.

Advisors interested in learning more about CAS and the options available to them should visit JoinCredentWealth.com .

About Credent Wealth Management

CX Institutional, LLC d/b/a Credent Wealth Management, a $3.2 billion RIA headquartered in Indiana, offers commission-free, transparent, and impactful advice through financial planning, investment, and client-centric services. Since launching in 2018, Credent Wealth Management has experienced robust organic and inorganic growth, completing over 13 acquisitions through a model that provides advisors with cooperative, customized transitions as they seek a succession plan. Throughout its continued growth, Credent Wealth maintains a singular focus on building a "forever firm" dedicated to excellence in client service, investment solutions, and financial planning. In 2024, Credent was recognized by Forbes as one of the top RIA firms in the U.S. For more information, visit



###

CONTACT: Jill Schofield Ficomm Partners ...